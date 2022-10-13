Read full article on original website
Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with hit-or-miss showers, high of 59
Today: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Clearing and cold with some frost. Low 34 Winds:...
Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66
High pressure will bring some sun and mild conditions to end the weekend. Few showers tomorrow into early Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Cloudy...
When does the first snow typically arrive in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis looks into when we can expect our first snowfall in western Massachusetts.
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through
CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.
Video: Heavy rain, wind ahead in New Hampshire
A strong front is approaching...developing showers today turn to heavier rain and gusty winds later tonight and Friday. Today will also be mild again and turning breezy with highs in the 60s, but clouds take over and some scattered showers developing. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much...
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?
Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region. And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over. Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
