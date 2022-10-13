ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 66

High pressure will bring some sun and mild conditions to end the weekend. Few showers tomorrow into early Tuesday as a frontal system moves through. Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
WMTW

Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine

YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
MAINE STATE
capecod.com

Scattered power outages after gusty winds, downpours move through

CAPE COD – Gusty winds up to 52 MPH in Truro combined with downpours that have resulted in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain across the Cape have caused scattered power outages. Barnstable was hardest hit with over 4,000 Eversource customers out at the height of the storm. Over 500 customers were out in Bourne and just over 400 in Dennis. Utility crews are working to restore service.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy rain, wind ahead in New Hampshire

A strong front is approaching...developing showers today turn to heavier rain and gusty winds later tonight and Friday. Today will also be mild again and turning breezy with highs in the 60s, but clouds take over and some scattered showers developing. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much...
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’

I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS
nhmagazine.com

Moody Bedel’s Bridge

Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
HAVERHILL, NH
Q97.9

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
OHIO STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
TRAFFIC

