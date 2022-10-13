ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK

Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Germany slaps messaging app Telegram with $5 million fine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany announced Monday that it is issuing fines of 5.125 million euros ($5 million) against the operators of the messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with German law. The Federal Office of Justice said Telegram FZ-LLC hasn’t established a lawful way for reporting illegal content...
