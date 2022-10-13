Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Avon Lake vs. Olmsted Falls football: Rocco Conti scores six touchdowns in win over Avon Lake
Oct. 14 was a night to remember for Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti. The returning first-team All-Ohioan scored six touchdowns and rushed for 250 yards in their 56-31 win over Avon Lake, spoiling its senior night. Conti did it all for the Bulldogs, scoring by air, ground and special...
Morning Journal
Brookside girls, five runners strong, win LC8 cross country meet
An emergency recruiting attempt proved to be unnecessary Oct. 15 at the Lorain County League cross country championships at the Lorain County Equestrian Center. In the sport of cross country, ties in the team standings are broken based on a team’s sixth runner. If you don’t have a sixth runner, you automatically lose the tiebreaker.
Morning Journal
Upgrades to Avon’s recreation complex could spur tourism | Editorial
Lorain County commissioners really should consider giving the city of Avon $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for proposed facility upgrades to the city’s recreation complex. In an Oct. 12 presentation to the commissioners, the city announced it also would contribute $1 million to what would mount...
