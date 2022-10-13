Read full article on original website
League of Women Voters Features Vote411 as One-Stop Source
VOTE411, a “one-stop shop” for election information, is a source for simple, helpful tools to help Chaffee County voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League has published their voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Chaffee County voters,”said Scott Hartman, Vote411.org Coordinator.
Salida Council Work Session Hears Conceptual Reviews, Open Doors Update, Clean Commuting Challenge Results
The Salida City Council work session will meet in a joint session with the Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 17. On the agenda are two conceptual reviews, an update from the Chaffee Housing Authority on their Open Doors Program as well as a recap of the recently completed Clean Commuting Challenge. The meeting packet is here.
BlueTriton Brands Says it will Meet 1041 Extended Permit 2022 Year-end Deadline
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) has a full agenda for it 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 regular meeting, including a review of the much-revised Private Land Camping Land Use Code; the final segment in Module I of the new Land Use Code. The regular agenda will include a...
Weigh In on the Issues You Want Chaffee BoCC Candidates to Address
With the Ark Valley Voice- Truth Has a Voice Foundation Chaffee Candidate Forum coming up next week, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) created a poll asking readers to tell us what issues are top of mind for you. We want to know what is it you expect the candidates running for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners to address?
CCPH Mental Health First Aid Workshop
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) has scheduled a Mental Health First Aid (MHFS) workshop for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. December 14, at the Salida United Methodist Church (228 East 4th Street). MHFA helps you build the skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to...
KHEN fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17
KHEN is Salida’s community radio station, an air-guitaring, funky dance-break, tango tapping hub of many voices and faces of Salida. Their Fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17 and runs through the end of the month. Supporting KHEN each month is simple and easy. Public media does not...
Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time, the investigative team hired by the family of Patrick Frazee to look into the convicted killer’s case and trial is speaking publicly on their findings. The Teller County man was found guilty of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. Berreth, who was also the mother of Frazee’s The post Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’ appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
Power Outages Affecting Much of Salida [Update]
[UPDATE] As of 12:30 pm power has been restored. [Original Post] Xcel Energy is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 1,500 customers in Salida. As of 10/15/2022 at 12:02 pm, there are 10 outage affecting 1,486 customers. Crews are responding. Xcel Energy will post additional information when it is available.
