Chaffee County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

League of Women Voters Features Vote411 as One-Stop Source

VOTE411, a “one-stop shop” for election information, is a source for simple, helpful tools to help Chaffee County voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League has published their voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Chaffee County voters,”said Scott Hartman, Vote411.org Coordinator.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Weigh In on the Issues You Want Chaffee BoCC Candidates to Address

With the Ark Valley Voice- Truth Has a Voice Foundation Chaffee Candidate Forum coming up next week, Ark Valley Voice (AVV) created a poll asking readers to tell us what issues are top of mind for you. We want to know what is it you expect the candidates running for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners to address?
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

CCPH Mental Health First Aid Workshop

Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) has scheduled a Mental Health First Aid (MHFS) workshop for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. December 14, at the Salida United Methodist Church (228 East 4th Street). MHFA helps you build the skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

KHEN fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17

KHEN is Salida’s community radio station, an air-guitaring, funky dance-break, tango tapping hub of many voices and faces of Salida. Their Fall fund drive kicks off Monday, October 17 and runs through the end of the month. Supporting KHEN each month is simple and easy. Public media does not...
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time, the investigative team hired by the family of Patrick Frazee to look into the convicted killer’s case and trial is speaking publicly on their findings.  The Teller County man was found guilty of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. Berreth, who was also the mother of Frazee’s The post Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’ appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Power Outages Affecting Much of Salida [Update]

[UPDATE] As of 12:30 pm power has been restored. [Original Post] Xcel Energy is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 1,500 customers in Salida. As of 10/15/2022 at 12:02 pm, there are 10 outage affecting 1,486 customers. Crews are responding. Xcel Energy will post additional information when it is available.
SALIDA, CO

