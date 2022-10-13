Halloween Ends Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Trilogy’s Final Film
Horror movie fans always delight in the month of October, checking out what new frights the genre has to offer on the big screen while still pulling out the old classics. Halloween is, without a doubt, one of the best horror movie franchises , making this fall particularly exciting given the impending release of Halloween Ends . Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode for a final battle with Michael Myers to close out the trilogy, and the reviews are in to let us know whether or not we can expect satisfactory closure on the Halloween franchise .
Amongst the things we know about Halloween Ends is that it takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills , in 2022’s post-pandemic Haddonfield, Illinois. Laurie is forced to confront her past yet again, after Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was baby-sitting. Along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak also returns as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson Nelson. Are critics excited about the trilogy’s conclusion ? Let’s see what they have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Halloween Ends . Mike Reyes rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying it's a "bold and satisfying" conclusion that will have fans talking:
Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment agrees that fans will be satisfied, giving it a User Rating of a 7. He posits that for a good chunk of the first half, you might forget you’re watching a Halloween film, but the second half brings the brutality audiences want to see in a number of different ways:
Matt Oakes of Silver Screen Riot gives the movie a grade of C+, calling it a mixed bag that isn’t likely to win over any new fans but might be enough of a satisfying conclusion for longtime followers of the franchise. The critic says,
Peter Gray of The AU Review also calls Halloween Ends “unexpected,” but gives it the middling rating of 2.5 out of 5 stars. This review says Jamie Lee Curtis is better-utilized in this offering than its predecessor, and you have to respect director David Gordon Green for making “a ballsy, uncharacteristic move” to end this trilogy. According to the critic:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap says so much of Halloween Ends focuses on Corey's character that it feels more like a backdoor pilot than a continuation of the original film. He says:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN wonders if David Gordon Green's exploration of the long-ranging effects of evil gets in the way of bringing Laurie's story to a satisfying end. This critics rates the film an "Okay" 6 out of 10, saying:
If you can’t wait any longer to see Halloween Ends , no worries! The movie will be released both in theaters and to those with a Peacock subscription on Friday, October 14.
Be sure to also check out what other upcoming horror movies are headed our way, and if you want more Michael Myers, check out all of the Halloween movies in order , and see how you can watch them.
Comments / 2