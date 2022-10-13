Read full article on original website
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students
House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
Design for improvements nearly complete for Great Bend park
The Great Bend Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend plan to review the budget over the next couple of weeks for improvements of the park on the south side of Brit Spaugh Park. A design is expected to come soon. Surveying work of the land, near the Great Bend...
CKCA receives grant for white board upgrades
Central Kansas Christian Academy in Great Bend recently received a grant for over $2,000 to upgrade the white boards in all their classrooms. After more than a decade since the original boards were purchased, they were showing their age. The CKCA Parent Teacher Fellowship (PTF) issued a grant to purchase a durable overlay material to give the school a fresh start and buy several more years until they need to be replaced fully. The grant also included professional installation.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/17)
Oct. 17 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference
The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend
There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
Police make arrest from Great Bend stolen bike case
On Sept. 28, 2022, the Great Bend Police Department took a report of a theft which occurred at the Great Bend Middle School. The item reported stolen was a black BMX style "FlyBikes," custom built bicycle. The cost to replace the bicycle is $2500. Through the investigation, detectives were able...
Barton County Sheriff: Deer rut means extra wildlife on roadways
Wildlife on the roads is just a part of driving in Kansas. It's an even bigger risk each fall as deer begin to migrate more. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is anticipating another busy season for deer-related accidents. "Typically, there are a couple of things that cause it," he said....
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson to Implement New Parks and Facilities Management Software
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson has partnered with CivicPlus to implement its parks and recreation management software solution for facilities rentals and event registrations. The CivicRec cloud-based recreation management solution already used by Hutchinson Recreation Commission, will simplify registration for classes and events offered by city organizations and will allow residents to reserve community facilities, such as the Homebuilder’s Shelter, Rice Park Community Building, and open-air shelters and gazeboes at various parks throughout the city, all conveniently online.
🎤County Edition: Clerk Bev Schmeidler
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Clerk Bev Schmeidler that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
Cherish the Ladies bring Irish folk music to Community Concert
Cherish the Ladies, will bring their Irish folk music to the Golden Belt Community Concert Association on Monday, Oct. 24. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This group is an all-female ensemble based in New York featuring flute/pennywhistle,...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/14 - 10/16)
BOOKED: Richard Fletcher, Jr., on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Blake Sheets on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court case, to...
Barton college announces Academic Integrity Ambassadors
Barton Community College introduced their new Academic Integrity Ambassadors at last week’s Board of Trustees study session. The group of six students will be the face of academic honesty at Barton. Barton reported 122 XF grades in the 2018-2019 academic year. The XF is a letter grade usually associated...
Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district
Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
Cop Shop (10/13)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
WIBW
Four people suffer serious injuries in two-car crash Sunday in Ellsworth County
MARQUETTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the junction of K-141 and K-4 highways, about seven miles west of Marquette. According to the Kansas Highway...
ksal.com
Crash Sends 9 to Hospitals
Nine people were transported to hospitals in Ellsworth, Lindsborg, McPherson, and Salina following a two-vehicle crash west of Geneseo. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV was driving south on K-141 Highway. It failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old boy.
