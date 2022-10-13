ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

H.E.R.O. program serving kids who are homeless

By Neil Orne, Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqihb_0iXycFWH00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of children across Middle Tennessee don’t have a permanent home right now. Homelessness is a growing problem.

News 2’s Neil Orne visited with a program serving kids facing very difficult situations.

Students with food insecurities in Rutherford County and how to help

“Housing instability in our community has drastically blossomed in the last couple of years,” said Catherine Knowles. “I’ve done this work for 25 years, and when I first started we served 400 students.”

Knowles, who works with families in Metro Nashville Public Schools, said it’s difficult to count just how many kids are homeless or on the verge, but she believes it’s in the thousands.

“Parents are really reluctant to share their situations with school staff or faith communities that they might be working with because there is a real fear that they as a parent, you know, could lose custody of their child, because they cant provide housing,” said Knowles.

Judging from the operation at Nashville’s Homeless Education Resource Office, or H.E.R.O., homelessness is significant and growing. H.E.R.O. has filled a new space at the old Buena Vista Elementary.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News 2 Spotlight

“From the space where we are today, we have a former library that was converted into a clothing center, we have everything from standard school attire to hoodies, socks, underwear, brand new shoes donated from Soles for Souls,” she said.

The program is funded through Federal and state grants and relies heavily on support from generous donors like Martha Sawyer.

Sawyer has been donating supplies to kids for 21 years, but she just learned about H.E.R.O.

“This is the first year for the H.E.R.O. program, and it is absolutely wonderful,” Sawyer said. “I’m hoping this is what we do for now on.”

The program serves kids discretely and completely either in or out of school.

“It’s important for us to be as mobile as we can so we can take the resources that we have collected all in one spot and then get them out to families where they are,” said Knowles.

She often meets up with former student she assisted who are now struggling with families of their own. With Nashville housing costs through the roof, there’s no end in sight.

“I think, through no fault of their own and through no fault of their parents, its the economic conditions. Our community has to have affordable housing. In this landscape you know people really do find they are without an affordable place to live,” she said.

For H.E.R.O., the focus remains on serving kids, giving them a chance to compete in the classroom on the same level as their peers.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I would describe it as a gift from God. This resource is really great because, like I said, they offer so many things, food, backpacks everything a child needs to be successful at school.”

As for solutions to homelessness, the team at H.E.R.O. plans to keep doing their part of trying to break the cycle.

“I don’t think people are aware of it. They are not aware that there is a H.E.R.O. program.”

Here’s three ways you can help the H.E.R.O. program:

  • Collect supplies like clothing, food, hygiene items, gas/grocery gift cards
  • Donate “outgrown, not worn out” school attire with UniCycle
  • Volunteer at H.E.R.O. Support Hub

To learn more about getting involved click this link .

News 2 investigates why the number of children classified as homeless is rising in our area and what’s being done to help them in our special reports – “Homeless Children” .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous

Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Nashville Dreamy Main Bedrooms

Whether reading interior design magazines or checking out home tours, it’s the main bedroom we always seek out. Cozy, warm, moody, light, bright or bold, we often find that these rooms are marked by functional design that is also quite beautiful. No longer just a mere space for sleeping, the main suite can invite a morning cup of coffee and newspaper scan in a cozy nook, or Saturday morning cartoon-watching in bed with the kiddos. The spaces should offer a quiet respite from the rest of the world, and from a design perspective, they offer an exciting world of opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy