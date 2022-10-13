After a nice and dry day with plenty of sunshine to end the week, along with some breezy winds, the rain showers have moved into the region overnight. We will see these quickly come to an end as we head through the early morning hours this morning. This low-pressure system will be a fast mover, so while we will see some rain early this morning, we will break out into some sunshine for the majority of the day as this system moves off to the East.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO