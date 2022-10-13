ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking possible snowflakes in Metro Detroit this week: What to know

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. It’s going to be a tough few days for us here in Metro Detroit, starting with some widely scattered showers as you head out this morning. Temperatures start in the lower 40s, so there is no threat of any snow, graupel or ice forming out there ... yet. But wind chills are in the lower 30s, so you will want to dress for that.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drier weather moves in before expected showers for Metro Detroit

After a nice and dry day with plenty of sunshine to end the week, along with some breezy winds, the rain showers have moved into the region overnight. We will see these quickly come to an end as we head through the early morning hours this morning. This low-pressure system will be a fast mover, so while we will see some rain early this morning, we will break out into some sunshine for the majority of the day as this system moves off to the East.
ENVIRONMENT
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
MARQUETTE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

The science behind the fall color change

If you’ve taken a walk outside recently, you’ve probably noticed the beautiful color change. But why do leave change colors? And are some spots better for spotting the color change than others?. To find out, we went to the experts at Kensington Metropark in Milford, part of the...
MILFORD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville

DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route includes big changes this year

DETROIT – The Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route looks quite different this year, big changes have been made to the course. 18,000 runners are headed to the starting line for the 42nd annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. Big changes are coming with this year’s race, with the route...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy