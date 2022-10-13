Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cool, breezy weather with snow approaching in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Roller coaster week ahead for weather, so buckle up!. Showers taper off Monday night, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Unsettled, cool, breezy weather continues through Thursday. We will have rain periods and maybe a few snowflakes mixed in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking possible snowflakes in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. It’s going to be a tough few days for us here in Metro Detroit, starting with some widely scattered showers as you head out this morning. Temperatures start in the lower 40s, so there is no threat of any snow, graupel or ice forming out there ... yet. But wind chills are in the lower 30s, so you will want to dress for that.
ClickOnDetroit.com
First snowflakes of the season possible for Metro Detroit with colder air moving in
After a nice and chilly start to the day, we did have a mixture of sunshine and clouds for most of the day before the clouds have thickened up across the region in advance of a much colder air mass moving into the region for the start of next week.
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drier weather moves in before expected showers for Metro Detroit
After a nice and dry day with plenty of sunshine to end the week, along with some breezy winds, the rain showers have moved into the region overnight. We will see these quickly come to an end as we head through the early morning hours this morning. This low-pressure system will be a fast mover, so while we will see some rain early this morning, we will break out into some sunshine for the majority of the day as this system moves off to the East.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dry weather for most of Metro Detroit before a few snowflakes move into the region
The winds have really been kicking up across the region making it feel much colder than it actually has been today, and we will keep the breezy winds in the forecast for the rest of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours tonight, temperatures remaining on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some sunshine Friday before rain showers move into Metro Detroit at night
DETROIT – Happy Friday!. As another cold front rolls through the region, we will see the clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the 50s into the afternoon. Expect the breezy winds to continue, as well, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening. According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds. Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The science behind the fall color change
If you’ve taken a walk outside recently, you’ve probably noticed the beautiful color change. But why do leave change colors? And are some spots better for spotting the color change than others?. To find out, we went to the experts at Kensington Metropark in Milford, part of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville
DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inflatable rubber dam to be installed in Macomb County drain: Here’s why
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A major underground infrastructure project is underway in Macomb County and officials say it will result in fewer discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. “This is a very important project for us in Macomb County,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route includes big changes this year
DETROIT – The Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route looks quite different this year, big changes have been made to the course. 18,000 runners are headed to the starting line for the 42nd annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. Big changes are coming with this year’s race, with the route...
