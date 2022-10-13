ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees deeper, better Sixers team after moves

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers are considered one of the improved teams in the NBA after the moves they made in the offseason. They fixed their issues of toughness, depth, and two-way players with the additions they made in the summer.

The team added De’Anthony Melton in a draft night trade back in June and then they made quick moves in free agency by bringing in PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Montrezl Harrell.

Combine those additions with the talent they already had in Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, and the Sixers should be in contention for an NBA title in the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason finale on Wednesday and Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees an improved team in Philadelphia.

“They’re deeper, to me, looking at them,” Clifford said before Philadelphia won the game 99-94. “They’ll have, now, more familiarity with James so they’ll have that dynamic, but again, just watching these last couple games, I would say looking at it, I would agree with that.”

The Sixers are obviously a deeper and tougher team at this point heading into the new season. Clifford and other NBA coaches see it. Time will tell if Philadelphia is actually an improved team out on the floor, but it appears that they are on the right track.

