Shirley Ann Fletcher , age 73 a resident of May Branch in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Thursday, October 13 2022, at Kings Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral services for Shirley Ann Fletcher will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the chapel of the Salyersville Funeral Home. Clergy Greg Minix will deliver comforting words on the day of service. Interment will follow in the Bluegrass Cemetery in Salyersville, Kentucky. The family will welcome friends Friday, October 21, after 2:00 PM and anytime prior to the funeral service.

