q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
q95fm.net
Person Struck By Semi-Truck On Interstate
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11, in London are currently investigating an incident from Thursday night. A large semi-truck is said to have hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile-marker, in the southbound lane of I-75, just after...
q95fm.net
Kentucky 911 Dispatcher Arrested after Being Drunk on the Job, Failed Sobriety Test
A Powell County 911 dispatcher was arrested during the weekend after officials say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, on Sunday afternoon, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking over the radio and thought she sounded impaired because his speech was slurred. The deputy then...
q95fm.net
Bonnie J Deskins
Bonnie J Deskins 80 of Frozen Cr Rd Raccoon, KY passed from this earthly life Friday October 14, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. Bonnie was born Sunday November 23, 1941 a daughter of the late Jeff and Sophia (Charles) Collins. Visitation:. 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Monday...
q95fm.net
Sarah Shawnta Bishop
Sarah Shawnta Bishop 36, of Beauty, Kentucky passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1986 to William R. Maynard and the late Melinda Mollett. A memorial service will be held at the Stoney Hill Baptist Church in Stone Coal, WV on...
q95fm.net
Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Fake Meth
A woman out of Pike County was recently arrested, following accusations that she sold fake meth to an undercover officer. 39-year-old Summer Adkins, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly sold an officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed to be meth, for $150 back in July. The substance turned out to not be meth.
q95fm.net
Connie Sue Salyer
Connie Sue Salyer of Salyersville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born December 27, 1956 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Richmond and Ann Lee Adams Salyer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday,...
q95fm.net
Shirley Ann Fletcher
Shirley Ann Fletcher , age 73 a resident of May Branch in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Thursday, October 13 2022, at Kings Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral services for Shirley Ann Fletcher will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the chapel of the Salyersville Funeral Home. Clergy Greg Minix will deliver comforting words on the day of service. Interment will follow in the Bluegrass Cemetery in Salyersville, Kentucky. The family will welcome friends Friday, October 21, after 2:00 PM and anytime prior to the funeral service.
q95fm.net
Terry Lynn Gibson
Terry Lynn Gibson, age 51, a resident of Falcon Road in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away October 15, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky after a lengthy illness. Terry was born January 8, 1971 at Prestonsburg Hospital in Prestonsburg, Kentucky the son of Doris Gibson Morgan. Funeral services for...
q95fm.net
Robert D. McDavid
Robert D. McDavid, age 83 of Leander, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. Born September 21, 1939 in Grayson, Kentucky to the late Tracy McDavid and Dorothy Lawson McDavid. Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 17, 2022 in the chapel of the Phelps &...
