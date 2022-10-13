ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles’ Former Los Angeles Home Hits the Market for $8M (Exclusive)

By Degen Pener
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

See inside the 4,400-square-foot, four-bedroom Hollywood Hills house that was owned by the pop superstar from 2016 to 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em3Ph_0iXybOV100
Harry Styles former home in the Hollywood Hills. Courtesy of Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler
A new owner can live where Harry Styles used to sleep. The former Los Angeles home of the British pop star and budding actor (My Policeman, Don’t Worry Darling) has just hit the market in Los Angeles for $7.995 million. Styles owned the four-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot residence from 2016 to 2019. It’s located just above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills West area.

The contemporary two-story house offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with a main level featuring an open floor plan and hardwood flooring; a living area with a fireplace and disappearing glass walls; and a gourmet kitchen with grey stone countertops.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom includes a balcony, walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities, an infinity-edge bathtub and a shower with its own views of the city. The three additional bedrooms each have an ensuite bath.

In the backyard, amenities include a pool and hot tub, a cabana and an outdoor bar, while the house also includes a home theater, gym, office and two-car garage.

Oppenheim Group’s Emma Hernan, one of the stars of Selling Sunset and the listing agent, describes the property as “modern luxury with iconic Los Angeles views” and notes that it is “perfectly located close to everything in West Hollywood.”

When Styles sold the home in 2019, he took an $870,000 loss on the house, per Dirt.com, which described the property as, “a gated drive sweeps up to the front of the house and a huge bank of floor-to-ceiling glass panels in the white-floored combination living and dining room vanish into the walls to unite the light-filled space with a sun-splashed terrace that offers a panoramic, over-the-treetops view across a vast swathe of Los Angeles.” Styles had previously lost around $800,000 on the sale of another L.A. home.

Scroll down for more images of Harry Styles’ former L.A. pad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1170jG_0iXybOV100
The living room inside Harry Styles’ former house in the Hollywood Hills. Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

Comments / 0

