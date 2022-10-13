ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

From hate to love: How witches became the face of Halloween

By Geovany Dias Silva
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

Salem, MA (PIX11) — Every October in the U.S. is relatively the same – the spooky decorations start to pop up, horror movies come out, and the Halloween ambiance begins. And there is one character who seems to be the face of the season: the witch.

But when did that connection happen, and how accurate is it? As it turns out, the answer is not a simple one.

Do witches really exist?

“It depends,” said Dr. Emerson Baker, an archaeologist and history professor at Salem State University. “In the 17th century, we are talking about people accused of making a satanic pact, where they were believed to have been given power in return for their soul. Power to harm and even kill people. But there really is no direct connection in any way between those people accused of witchcraft in the 1600s and the modern days’ practitioners of Wicca or various other related neopagan faiths.”

At a time when communities across Great Britain and New England predominantly shared Puritan values, it was not uncommon to use supernatural phenomena to explain societal problems, like bad crops or diseases. In what would later become the United States, one infamous episode became a legend regarding the practice of witchcraft – the Salem Witch Trials.

“It was by far the largest outbreak of witchcraft in American history,” said Dr. Baker. “During 1692 and 1693, over 150 people were accused, resulting in so many trials, with 19 people being executed, one died during questioning, and five more died in prison.”

At the time, judges would hear nearly anything during these trials, including testimony from children and unrealistic accusations:

“I was taken very ill again all over & felt a great pricking in ye soles of my feet, and after a while I saw apparently the shape of Margret Scott, who, as I was sitting in a chair by ye fire pulled me with ye chair, down backward to ye ground, and tormented and pinched me very much (…) In some of the fitts that I had afterwards, I was sensless and knew not that I saw who it was that afflicted me”

Original transcript of Mary Daniel, a 19-year-old who accused widowed Margaret Scott of casting spells onto her.

Such testimony ended with Scott being condemned for witchcraft and sentenced to death by hanging in 1692, according to the archives at the University of Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DJND_0iXya0ID00
Home of Judge Jonathan Corwin in 1692. He presided over examinations of witchcraft accusations during trials (Credit: PIX11/Geovany Dias)

The public scrutiny faced by those accused of witchcraft in the 1600s and 1700s had a long-lasting impact on how society perceived witches, leading to centuries-long misconceptions.

“Part of the misconception is that witchcraft is essentially a gender crime,” said Dr. Baker. “Throughout time, we’ve seen that about three-quarters of those accused have been women, and many of the men were either related to those women or were those who dared to try to defend them.”

The history of Halloween

Halloween is not an American tradition, nor is it fundamentally connected to Salem and the witch trials, even though the city is now a national hotspot for Halloween enthusiasts from all over the world. The holiday falls on the halfway point between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, which is a holy day according to the pagan calendar.

“That is really the Samhain, according to the modern-day Wiccan holiday,” said Dr. Baker. “In pre-Christian pagan tradition, that is one of the most important days of the year. That is supposed to be seen as the time when the boundary between the living and the dead is at its thinnest, so it’s the time to communicate with one’s ancestors.”

The celebration of October 31 as All Hallows’ Eve – followed by All Saints’ Day on November 1, according to the Christian calendar – has been reported in different cultures all over the world. Dia de Los Muertos, observed on Nov. 1 in Latin American cultures, is one of the most well-known festivities honoring the dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK50c_0iXya0ID00
File – A woman dressed as a catrina participates during the parade of the “Day Of The Dead Festival” in Guanajuato, Mexico as part of the ‘Day of The Dead celebration on Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

Halloween in Salem

Salem’s connection to Halloween — and the holiday’s connection to witches — could be seen as the result of a rebranding effort.

“[In the] 1970s, early 80s, the Salem Witch Museum helped sponsor the Haunted Happenings in Salem,” said Dr. Baker. “At the time, there wasn’t a community event associated with it, so that’s when the city connected the ‘holiday’ to the witch trials.”

Haunted Happenings is a month-long celebration of Halloween organized in Salem that brings nearly 1 million visitors – and millions of dollars – to the town.

Wiccans also gather in Salem on October 31 to celebrate the Samhain. They walk up Gallows Hill, where the witches were hung in the 1600s, and hold a parade in their honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSiiJ_0iXya0ID00
Gallows Hill, Salem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7Xj2_0iXya0ID00
Haunted Happenings, Salem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTQ9T_0iXya0ID00
Magic Circle, Salem

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Queens mother calls for justice in teen daughter’s death

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens mother is trying to navigate the justice system after the shooting death of her 17-year-old daughter Shantasia O’Brian. The teen’s mother, Karen O’Brian, has been going to family court where a 15-year-old is facing charges in the case. “Where is the justice for Shani?” O’Brian said. Shantasia was home […]
QUEENS, NY
Adrian Holman

Halloween 2022 poem

This is the time of the year where children yell out, "Trick or Treat." Don't sing the rest of the song because I do want to smell your feet. It won't matter if you're wearing a nice costume to boot.
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
KDAF

Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare

(The Conversation) – Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That’s because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can’t find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
HEALTH
PIX11

Man shot multiple times inside off-duty school bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot multiple times inside an off-duty school bus in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. Detectives said the 30-year-old victim was sitting alone inside a school bus parked near McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road around 11 a.m. when two men went inside and shot him multiple times. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman hit with baton, robbed in Flushing Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 21-year-old woman was attacked with a baton by a man and robbed after getting into a fight with another woman, police said. Police are looking for the two individuals that got into a fight with a woman on July 12. In a video shared with PIX11 News, you see two […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shoots, kills 66-year-old brother in Queens: NYPD

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his brother in Queens, police said Sunday. Officers arrested Jethro Jacobs on murder charges in the Saturday death of 66-year-old George Jacobs. The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso inside the 230th Place home the brothers shared. […]
QUEENS, NY
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Adorable Fear of Halloween Yard Decorations Is Impossible to Resist

For a lot of people, spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating pumpkins, stringing cobwebs across our shrubs, hanging ghosts from our trees, preparing our yard for the crowds of kids in costumes who will come knocking at our door on all Hallow's Eve. But not everyone is a fan of the dark and scary decor we set out every year to spook passersby. This is perfectly illustrated in the video shared by @bodhithegolden on TikTok. Just look at this brave boy!
PETS
PIX11

Queens subway station turnstile thief arrested: NYPD

Editor’s note: This article was updated with information on the arrest. — REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief that trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, has been arrested, police said. Rene Castellanos, 61, has been arrested on charges of grand larceny, according to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday. The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
BuzzFeed

13 Bone-Chilling Tales Of People Who've Encountered Cryptids And "Mythological" Creatures

"So, we all turn and look...but one dorsal fin is immediately followed by another, and another, and another, and then two more, and then two more after that, in two separate rows, and they’re taller, by a LOT, and jagged, like some have whole chunks torn out of them, and they’re all 8-10 feet high. They’re all attached to ONE creature, and we can just barely see its back slicing through the water..."
WILDLIFE
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy