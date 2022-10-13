Read full article on original website
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Schenectady ARC celebrates annual event
The fifth annual Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks event was held by Schenectady ARC Saturday. The event was held at the Rotterdam shopping mall. It provided a great opportunity for the community to get together, have fun and learn more about people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. "I understand it...
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Lake George Women for Women In Need invites new members to Beach Club mixer
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a New Member Mixer on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm Street. The mixer is an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the organization to meet...
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
CycleNation rides to fight stroke
CycleNation is raising money and awareness to fight stroke, the number 5 killer in America. Ride along on a stationary bike during the 80s-themed event.
Sublime tribute band to perform in Saratoga Springs
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is set to perform at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on December 28 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The band will be performing with special guests Joe Samba and Brett Wilson.
Road repairs begin in Troy's annual pavement program
TROY, NY (WRGB) — If you're driving in the city of Troy this week you might need to plan ahead as roads throughout the city will be closed and getting repaved. The work is part of Troy's annual citywide paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods.
Changes to Lake George Ice Castles! See What’s New in Year Two!
The popular Lake George Ice Castles will be back for the upcoming Winter season with some changes - Find out what's new in year number two for this wildly popular attraction!. The Lake George Ice Castles burst onto the scene last winter here in Upstate NY, and they're primed for even more success in year number two.
Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire
The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse
Waterford-Halfmoon new firehouse open house.
