Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Law enforcement releases more information on Texas homicide that ends in pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement has released more information about a homicide that occurred in the Houston area last week and ended in a pursuit near Grand Island. According to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, around noon last Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Upon arrival, a man told deputies his wife, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, and his son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, were missing and he was unable to contact either via cell phone.
foxnebraska.com
Kenesaw Child Care Center is at full capacity, serving families in & around the community
KENESAW, Neb. — In 2021 NTV News visited the Kenesaw United Child Care Center when only one side of their facility was ready. Earlier this year they completed all the renovations. The facility used to be a church, now thanks to the Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition, the facility...
foxnebraska.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, according to the Central District Health Department (CDHD). CDHD said no one is known to have come in contact with the bat. The infected animal is one of 20 animals (17 of which were...
foxnebraska.com
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Celebrating National Vet Tech Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — The week of October 16th is National Vet Tech Week and the Hilltop Pet Clinic recognizes and celebrates their Vet Techs. “We'd like to honor these guys, really, 52 weeks out of the year, but we have a special week for them,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout.
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: Food banks
AXTELL, Neb. — The holiday season is just weeks away, and with the hits the economy is taking, food banks are feeling the strain to keep items stocked. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV on First at Five with more on that topic.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
foxnebraska.com
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
Comments / 0