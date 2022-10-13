ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Commentary: This Spurs season will be fascinating, even without a lot of wins

SAN ANTONIO — We are about to embark on the most fascinating San Antonio Spurs season we’ve seen in years. We are, you ask? Yes, we are, Vinnie says. Now, that doesn't mean it will be the winningest. This young team will have to claw and scrap for every win they get, and on most nights it probably won't happen for them. But it seems the vast majority of fans are embracing the idea that a season of learning, growing, and losing will result in great odds in the lottery for the upcoming draft.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs waive Joe Wieskamp and finalize their roster for opening night

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have waived Joe Wieskamp, finalizing their roster before opening night. San Antonio drafted the sharpshooter out of Iowa in the second round of the 2021 draft. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League, where he averaged 17 points per game and shot nearly 37% from three. This was the last cut the Spurs needed to make before finalizing the roster.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy