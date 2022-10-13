Read full article on original website
ZZ Top rocks Palace Theatre
ALBANY, N.Y. — ZZ Top rocked the Capital Region’s Palace Theatre on Friday as part of the band’s ongoing Raw Whisky Tour. The Albany crowd was treated to an evening of entertainment with vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and Elwood Francis, who now plays bass for the group in place of the late Dusty Hill.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival serves up support for Schenectady ARC
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Saturday in Rotterdam, maybe in the running for the best name of an event here in the Capital Region, the Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival. All of those things on their own okay, but together, you have something fun for the whole family.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Albany ranked best place to live in NY, 21st in US
Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
BOCES student aspires to work in auto and truck repair
Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father.
Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce
Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire
The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
