Shenendehowa bounces back by bashing Saratoga Springs
In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Section II, Class AA standings, Shenendehowa rolled Saratoga Springs 35-7, moving the Plainsmen one step closer to securing a home game in the opening round of sectionals.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 DEF McNamara commits to Albany
Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 defender Loghan McNamara of LI Legacy Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at SUNY at Albany. High school: Sayville High School (Sayville, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Defense. College committed to: SUNY at Albany. Club team: LI Legacy Lacrosse Womens. Lacrosse honors:...
South Glens Falls, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
South Glens Falls, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Johnstown Senior High School soccer team will have a game with South Glens Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00.
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Cobleskill Walgreens to close in November
The Walgreens on 735 East Main Street in Cobleskill is shutting its doors for good. The store will be closing next month on November 15.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
BOCES student aspires to work in auto and truck repair
Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse
Waterford-Halfmoon new firehouse open house.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Leaf Peeping: Taconic Sculpture Park
Driving down the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, you may have seen this iconic face staring back at you. Gaea, a sculpture of Mother Earth, is just one of 40 sculptures at the Taconic Sculpture Park.
WRGB
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
WNYT
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor
Miller, who has a home in Stamford, is facing charges of burglary and petit larceny punishable by up to 26 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor.
1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam
Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash.
