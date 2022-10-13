Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center has opened its upgraded labor and delivery unit and its neonatal intensive care unit, Wyoming News reported Oct. 15. The hospital's new Mother/Baby Unit has eight labor and delivery rooms, two labor triage rooms, and 12 postpartum rooms. The new NICU has seven separate rooms, including two that are specifically for twins, as opposed to the former NICU that was all in one space. The hospital also added a new operating room and post-anesthesia care area.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO