Dr. Henri Lamothe named CMO of 2 Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals
Henri Lamothe, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. Dr. Lamothe had been serving as CMO in an interim capacity since June. From 2007 to 2016, Dr. Lamothe worked as medical director in...
Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO
Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has hired Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO. She will oversee health IT and help with digital transformation efforts. "We are thrilled to have Joyce join our team," Moffitt chief digital officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Her years of experience in technology will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our digital infrastructure, aligning with Moffitt's strategic plan."
Atlanta charity clinics brace for medical center closure
Safety net hospitals are not the only medical facilities that could suffer from Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's imminent closure. Smaller local clinics are also prepping for an increased patient load, radio station WSB reported Oct. 16. Mercy Care, a charity clinic in downtown Atlanta, serves 60 to 80 homeless, uninsured...
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
Renowned Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Dr. Asher Kimchi dies at 76
Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Dr. Asher Kimchi died Oct. 7 at age 76. Dr. Kimchi served as clinical chief of cardiology, vice-clinical chief of the Department of Medicine and founder and co-medical director of the Preventive and Consultative Heart Center of Excellence at Smidt Heart Institute, according to an Oct. 17 Cedars-Sinai release shared with Becker's.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist. 2. Alluvion Health, based in Great Falls, Mont., seeks a revenue cycle...
Kimberly Hatchel named senior vice president, COO at Bronson Health
Dr. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP, MSN, RN, was appointed as the new senior vice president for the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Kalamazoo-based Bronson Methodist Hospital. Dr. Hatchel has served as Bronson Methodist's interim COO since June 2022. In her new permanent role, she will oversee...
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
Oklahoma health system building $300M expansion
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is planning a $300 million, five-part expansion project, The Journal Record reported Oct. 14. The system recently finished construction on one part of the project, a $22.8 million freestanding emergency department. It will also expand its HealthPlex hospital, also in Norman, to 650,000 square feet....
Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment
The COVID-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations and their supply chain partners to address shortages and solve operational challenges under extreme pressure. During an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cardinal Health, a panel of supply chain experts discussed how the healthcare industry can build resilience and efficiency into its supply chain. Panelists were:
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a CNO for a location in Portland, Ore. 2. Centura Health,...
Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
HCA Florida hospital damaged by Hurricane Ian reopens ORs
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte has reopened its operating rooms and some additional services following damage from Hurricane Ian, ABC affiliate WWSB reported Oct. 17. The hospital has also reopened cardiac catheterization labs, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select spine and orthopedic services. The facility lost a layer of...
Digital health can improve outcomes for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions, Ochsner study says
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health released findings from a study on the effect of digital medicine and remote patient monitoring on Medicaid patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension who participated in the health system's digital health pilot program. The study showed that almost half of patients with out-of-control hypertension and...
Gina Hawley named COO of U of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics
Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics has named Gina Hawley, DrPH, its new COO. Prior to U of Utah, Dr. Hawley served as the vice president of professional and support services for Oregon Health and Science University in Portland where she was responsible for 14 allied health, clinical program, and service lines, central services, and support services departments.
CommonSpirit Health says TriHealth, Centura Health facilities not affected by cyberattack
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health said Cincinnati-based TriHealth and Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health are not being affected by the ransomware attack that has plagued the hospital giant's IT systems. The health system relayed the information in an Oct. 16 update on its website, where it says it will post news about the...
Wyoming hospital opens new labor and delivery unit, NICU
Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center has opened its upgraded labor and delivery unit and its neonatal intensive care unit, Wyoming News reported Oct. 15. The hospital's new Mother/Baby Unit has eight labor and delivery rooms, two labor triage rooms, and 12 postpartum rooms. The new NICU has seven separate rooms, including two that are specifically for twins, as opposed to the former NICU that was all in one space. The hospital also added a new operating room and post-anesthesia care area.
Northwestern Memorial HealthCare names next CEO
Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has named Howard Chrisman, MD, as its next president and CEO. Dr. Chrisman is the current president and COO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. Before then, he served as president of Northwestern Medical Group, one of Chicago's largest medical practices with 1,300 physicians and other healthcare professionals who have expertise in more than 90 medical specialties.
Vermont hospital redirecting nonemergent patients
The 499-bed University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is struggling to serve a high volume of patients and is redirecting non-emergent cases elsewhere, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported Oct. 17. On Oct. 14, a hospital statement said patients who have routine illnesses, minor cuts and fractures and other ailments who...
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
