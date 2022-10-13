ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
insideradio.com

LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.

The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family

SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
DELMAR, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Hosting Oktoberfest, Fall Sidewalk Sale

BERLIN – Oktoberfest returns to Berlin this weekend with traditional German food, beer and music. Berlin will welcome visitors Saturday, Oct. 15, for its annual Oktoberfest celebration and fall sidewalk sale. “It’s Oktoberfest in Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Where else are you...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Wendy Palmer Named New Easton Executive Director

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce Wendy Palmer as its new Easton Executive Director where she will oversee both Easton YMCA Locations at Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend

Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos

SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Acclaimed organist to perform Oct. 21 at St. Peter’s in Lewes

A prize-winning musician, who just six years ago was named one of this country’s best young organists, will perform at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21. Caroline Robinson, organist and church musician at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Ga., will...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
SALISBURY, MD

