Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
The Dispatch
Berlin Hosting Oktoberfest, Fall Sidewalk Sale
BERLIN – Oktoberfest returns to Berlin this weekend with traditional German food, beer and music. Berlin will welcome visitors Saturday, Oct. 15, for its annual Oktoberfest celebration and fall sidewalk sale. “It’s Oktoberfest in Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Where else are you...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
talbotspy.org
Wendy Palmer Named New Easton Executive Director
The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce Wendy Palmer as its new Easton Executive Director where she will oversee both Easton YMCA Locations at Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Christmas parade seeks community entries
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host and present this year's Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with the goal to make this year’s event the best ever. Residents, guests, visitors and family members home for the holidays are encouraged to take advantage...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach to end outdoor public dining by November 1st.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Restaurants in Rehoboth beach have until November first to remove their outdoor dining sections that go out onto the sidewalks of Rehoboth, a pandemic staple that the town says was a success for businesses and will be returning next season with a more defined permitting process.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos
SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
Cape Gazette
Acclaimed organist to perform Oct. 21 at St. Peter’s in Lewes
A prize-winning musician, who just six years ago was named one of this country’s best young organists, will perform at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21. Caroline Robinson, organist and church musician at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Ga., will...
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
Comments / 0