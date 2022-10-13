ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

2 men injured in Sunday shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night at the Bentwood Townhomes in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Drive near Norwood Hills Country Club.
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man injured following car accident in St. Francois County

A 46-year-old Festus man was injured on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, following a single-car accident in St. Francois County. The accident happened on Hwy. 67 south of Parkwood Road between Valles Mines and Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Heath A. Keen was driving south...
FESTUS, MO
WCIA

I-74 eastbound reopen after crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After being closed because of a crash obstructing the right lane, I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph is reopened, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred earlier this afternoon around mile marker 188.
superhits1027.com

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot

Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
CENTRALIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon police to order new vehicles, but at higher cost

Supply chain issues and inflation have hit O’Fallon’s plans to purchase new police vehicles in 2022 and 2023. The city had to cancel and reorder Police Interceptor vehicles for some of their 2022 orders, costing the city an additional $81,780 for the same vehicles on reorder. With the...
O'FALLON, MO
kfmo.com

One Car Accident Injures Festus Man

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Festus, 46 year old Heath A. Keen, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in St. Francois County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the wreck took place at 7:15 while Keen was driving his SUV south on Highway 67, south of Parkwood Road. It ran off the right side of the highway and rolled over. Keen, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

