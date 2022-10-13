Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Denver embark on a sidewalk revolution?David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness againDavid HeitzAurora, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardDenver, CO
STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo spends $6.4 million to add inclusive housing in Castle RockNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
Sixers sign, waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya
The Sixers announced today that they’ve signed and waived free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). The team also cut Aminu Mohammed, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week. Doumbouya, 21, was the No. 15 overall pick in the...
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
atozsports.com
Broncos: One national analyst just made the worst trade proposal possible
The Denver Broncos are not having a great start to their 2022 season, no. however, does that really make it okay to start yelling out bogus trades? The team is 2-3, and I promise it isn’t the end of the world. It definitely isn’t time to blow the whole thing up. Half of the league is 2-3 and nearly the other half is 3-2. So, let’s calm down a bit.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Klee with Three: Todd Bowles crushes narrative, Broncos stadium tour, Nathaniel Hackett vs. Brian Daboll
Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Chargers:. I miss Javonte Williams. You miss Javonte Williams. Lord knows the Broncos miss Javonte Williams. But the absence of “Pookie,” who’s out for the rest of the season after knee surgery, can’t push the Broncos away from their running game. Here’s why: the Broncos are 2-0 when they run the ball at least 30 times. They’re 0-3 when they don’t. Hey, what better time to feature Melvin Gordon than against his former team, the Chargers? Fumbles aside, a strong running game presents Denver’s best shot at scoring an upset at SoFi Stadium. Plus, the Chargers ‘D’ can’t stop a parking car. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley was hired for his defensive acumen — and media-friendly sound bites — the defense in Los Angeles stinks. The Bolts are 30th in points allowed, 28th in yards per play, 25th in rushing defense. Back to Gordon, who was responsible for the Broncos losing their first AFC West game, against the Raiders. Do they trust him enough for 20-plus carries? The last time Gordon had 20-plus carries was also the last time the Broncos scored at least 30 points — a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2021.
Lakers' Matt Ryan, Celtics' Justin Jackson, Knicks' Ryan Arcidiacono earn roster spots
Lakers sharpshooter Matt Ryan will survive Saturday’s cuts and is on track to be part of the team’s opening night roster next week, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ryan is one of a handful of players on non-guaranteed training camp contracts confirmed to be making their...
Nets exercise 2023-24 options on Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe
The Nets have picked up their team options on guard Cam Thomas and big man Day’Ron Sharpe for the 2023-24 season, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Thomas and Sharpe were the 27th and 29th overall picks, respectively, in the 2021 draft. Thomas’ rookie scale contract calls for a $2,240,160 third-year salary in 2023-24, while Sharpe will earn $2,210,040. Both of those salaries are now fully guaranteed.
And Ones: Mutombo, Robinson, Gabriel, Bates
Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced today (via Twitter). “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the league wrote in a statement. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”
NBA・
Eli Manning Interested in NFL Ownership if ‘Right Fit’
Eli Manning would like to be an NFL team owner, but he’s not sure if he would look beyond the only team he’s ever played for — the New York Giants. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be the right fit,” he told Front Office Sports, adding that he isn’t sure when the opportunity will arise because “I don’t think the Giants are going to be for sale anytime soon.”
NFL・
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 2