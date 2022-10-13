Read full article on original website
Changes to Lake George Ice Castles! See What’s New in Year Two!
The popular Lake George Ice Castles will be back for the upcoming Winter season with some changes - Find out what's new in year number two for this wildly popular attraction!. The Lake George Ice Castles burst onto the scene last winter here in Upstate NY, and they're primed for even more success in year number two.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
WRGB
Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival serves up support for Schenectady ARC
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Saturday in Rotterdam, maybe in the running for the best name of an event here in the Capital Region, the Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival. All of those things on their own okay, but together, you have something fun for the whole family.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
NEWS10 ABC
10/16/22: Cooler with Showers for Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Cooler afternoon with some sunshine to end the weekend, however, things will start to change overnight tonight as a system from the south and a system from the west approach the region. First bringing clouds and rain, then bringing much cooler air through mid-week.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
cstoredecisions.com
Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire
The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
WNYT
Troy paving set to begin
In Troy – there is paving set to begin on Monday. And that means road closures. Beginning at 6 a.m., crews will be milling and paving multiple streets in Troy. Also at 5 a.m. Monday, Washington Street will change from a two-way street to one-way, with traffic flowing westbound between Fifth Avenue and River Street.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
WNYT
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
