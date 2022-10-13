Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - Only four teams remain undefeated this season following the eighth week of Central Texas high school football season. Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Seguin vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Westlake vs Dripping Springs.
fox44news.com
Play of the Week: Copperas Cove’s Xavier Taclibon
COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week eight goes to Copperas Cove’s Xavier Taclibon who made a great one-handed interception against Midway. Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week nine.
dailytrib.com
PICAYUNE PEOPLE: Triathlete, competitive angler, and retired firefighter Mario Gonzales always in motion
It’s hard to pin down Mario Gonzales’ story in a simple sentence. He spent 30 years as a firefighter and decades competing in triathlons. He is a competitive bass fisherman, a former diesel mechanic, and a medical miracle. He’s also been married over 40 years to his high school sweetheart.
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock
I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
fox44news.com
Three injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday at midnight. The crash happened near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound involving three vehicles.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
fox7austin.com
Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell. Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
