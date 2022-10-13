G2 Targamas reflects on his League career: ‘I don’t really have any regrets … I feel like I’m at my best’

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
dotesports.com
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
dotesports.com
After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Comp believes Rogue can go far at Worlds 2022 if they fix one part of their gameplay
After an eventful week full of North America disrupting Europe's chances at the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
LCK domination: Gen.G pull off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
dotesports.com
The winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group stage
The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
dotesports.com
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic's AD carry Elias "Upset"...
dotesports.com
‘I received offers’: 23savage talks original OG chance, how his T1 run ended in flames, and Talon at TI11
It’s been a hectic Dota 2 year for 23savage. The 20-year-old position one player started off the year under T1’s banner, but was later moved to the inactive roster in February. 23savage isn’t one to sit around, as he joined Talon Esports soon after he cut ties with T1’s active roster.
dotesports.com
100Thieves keep NA hopes alive, takes down CFO confidently to earn their first win of Worlds
100Thieves kicked off the last day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage...
dotesports.com
‘Riot won’t say anything’: YamatoCannon on that controversial bug at Worlds 2022
A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group...
dotesports.com
‘We won’t keep it for sure’: Xakoda confident Virtus.pro will shuffle Dota 2 roster after TI11 failure
Virtus.pro failed to qualify for Dota 2’s The International 11 after falling short of the mark at The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier. They lost to Team Secret in the Upper Bracket Final and Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final, who both ended up qualifying for the prestigious event.
dotesports.com
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com
Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage
Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some...
dotesports.com
Riot to make Worlds 2022 Crystal Rose chromas easier to obtain during tournament’s knockout stage
If you've been watching every game of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship but have...
dotesports.com
Best players and teams who missed out on Dota 2’s The International 2022
"All that matters, perishes with me." With The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers wrapping up, the last teams to participate in the event were decided. There were 20 slots in the event, a number that might look high but nowhere enough to include all the best players and teams from around the world.
dotesports.com
EU and NA have a shameful record against LPL and LCK teams at Worlds 2022
European and North American teams have performed atrociously against Chinese and Korean squads so far at...
dotesports.com
Chinese teams are all over the place at Dota 2’s The International 2022 and their fans are starting to worry
So far, The International 11 has been a whirlwind for Chinese Dota 2 fans. Not only was their nation dethroned for having the highest number of players representing their country for the first time in the event’s history, but the teams have had some ups and downs in the group stage.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses in discussions with NRG superstar for 2023 VCT lineup
North American organization Evil Geniuses is in discussions with NRG to sign VALORANT player Ethan Arnold, multiple sources told Dot Esports. EG is set to rebuild around Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, Corbin “C0M” Lee, and Alexander “jawgemo” Mor. The two remaining players from the previous iteration of the roster—Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu and Vincent “Apoth” Le—are expected to be moved to the inactive roster at time of writing.
