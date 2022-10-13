Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Steelers QB concussed, wasn't fortunate like Philip Rivers
Never take for granted QB availability: Few teams, if any, are as fortunate as the Chargers as several have gone down in the AFC
No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach
DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game in Dallas because of a positive COVID-19 test that also kept the 67-year-old coach out of the season opener three nights earlier. “Our time together was awesome,” Stars captain captain Jamie Benn said after the morning skate. “He’s just a guy that has the biggest heart I’ve ever met for a coach and as a person,” Tyler Seguin said. “He wears it on the ice, obviously on the bench, and he wears it off the ice most importantly. So he’s just a guy that no matter what, he doesn’t change.”
What to know as the Astros prepare for their sixth-straight ALCS
A Houston Chronicle Sports columnist said the Astros' run of success is unprecedented as they play their sixth-straight American League Championship Series.
'Stros will see you at the Juice Box Wednesday for Game 1 of ALCS
LET'S GO! 💙🧡 Monday night's Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians will tell us who the 'Stros will be up against.
Cale Makar and Matt Dumba: Family ties bond Avalanche, Wild defensemen in Central Division rivalry
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cale Makar and Matt Dumba are opposing defensemen in a Central Division rivalry whose NHL dreams started on the same sheet of backyard ice. Makar, the quick-skilled Avalanche phenom, and Dumba, the instigating Wild enforcer, returned to their roots Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center for Colorado’s first road trip of the season. Back in the mid-2000s, they played for pride outside the Dumba family residence in Calgary. ...
Comments / 0