Philadelphia, PA

RCFkd215
3d ago

I love the Fetterman commercials, and they crack me up. They blast Oz for a number of said things, and say Oz wants to do this and that(policies), but at the end of commercials it say "Fetterman will ?/blank" "Fetterman supports ?/blank" or just "Vote for Fetterman". I have not seen ONE Fetterman ad showing where he states Policies that he'd like to pass. All the Progressive/Far-Left nonsense he was trying to pass isn't even mentioned anymore, especially about releasing a THIRD of Convicted Murderers/Violent Convicts, and they even SCRUBBED/REMOVED ALL BLM endorsement on his pages. #Vote #WakeUpPeople

10
Happiness
3d ago

No matter how bad he is he will more than likely win. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will see to it. Such a shame. I’ll vote for Oz though

15
George Manosis
4d ago

this guy's nothing but a free loader never work this day in his life career politician

22
 

Related
WITF

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Youth Gun Violence Increases Under Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The statistics are undeniable. Youth violence is increasing precipitously since Larry Krasner became the district attorney in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Krasner took office in January, 2018. He ran as a “progressive prosecutor.” He ran under a platform of reducing incarceration. Krasner moved to eliminate cash bail, reduced supervision for those on parole and regularly seeks reduced sentencing for various crimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

If voters approve, Philadelphia’s airports will get their own cabinet-level department

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Owned and operated by the city, Philadelphia International Airport serves over 32 million passengers annually and has 500 departures a day. Yet its leadership doesn’t report directly to the mayor — it’s nested inside the Department of Commerce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Million Kids March in Philadelphia demands more action against gun violence from city leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gettysburgian.com

Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.

In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

