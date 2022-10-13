PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.

