I love the Fetterman commercials, and they crack me up. They blast Oz for a number of said things, and say Oz wants to do this and that(policies), but at the end of commercials it say "Fetterman will ?/blank" "Fetterman supports ?/blank" or just "Vote for Fetterman". I have not seen ONE Fetterman ad showing where he states Policies that he'd like to pass. All the Progressive/Far-Left nonsense he was trying to pass isn't even mentioned anymore, especially about releasing a THIRD of Convicted Murderers/Violent Convicts, and they even SCRUBBED/REMOVED ALL BLM endorsement on his pages. #Vote #WakeUpPeople
No matter how bad he is he will more than likely win. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will see to it. Such a shame. I’ll vote for Oz though
this guy's nothing but a free loader never work this day in his life career politician
