Boston, MA

“A misunderstanding:” 8-year-old child found safe after reported kidnapping, police say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

BOSTON — Police in Boston said the 8-year-old Asian boy and van were located safe after investigating this as a possible kidnapping on Thursday afternoon. Police called this incident a ‘misunderstanding.’

“Thank you to the individuals who saw something and said something,” Boston police said in a tweet.

There is no additional information regarding the misunderstanding as to who the driver of the van was and their relationship with the child.

The reported incident unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue just after 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The vehicle involved was a gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker, police said.

The driver was described as a white female, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with blonde “frizzy” hair, according to a law enforcement source. The individual is believed to be wearing blue cargo pants a three-quarter-length shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIXwa_0iXyVo6h00

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

