Illinois State Fairgrounds to host first Illinois products market

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Products that are processed, produced, or packaged by an Illinois vendor will be available for purchase on Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will host the first Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market at The Shed located at the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will feature a wide variety of Illinois products, including pumpkins, gourds, holiday home goods, apple cider slushies, and local wine.

JB’s Coffee House will serve coffee, mini doughnuts, and caramel apples. IDK food truck will prepare tenderloins, rainbow grilled cheese, walking tacos, and corn dogs.

Free kid’s activities including face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, and tie-dye will also be available.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume and visit the information booth for a fun surprise.

Marketgoers who spend $25 in LINK will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables courtesy of IDOA.

Visitors can find The Shed by entering the Main Gate of the fairgrounds and taking a right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street from The Shed.

