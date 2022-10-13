ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKFDU_0iXyU11q00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two counts of reckless endangerment, and criminal trespassing.

Convicted Carter Co. killer to face trial in March

Sheriff Keith Sexton said workers at the job site observed a man enter the area in a vehicle and take over $1,000 in materials on Tuesday morning. When workers at the site confronted the man, the man then reportedly fled in the vehicle with two passengers inside.

According to Sexton, the vehicle fled the scene in a “very” reckless manner as witnesses tried to follow the vehicle to alert law enforcement of its location. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office eventually stopped the vehicle and Washington County investigators responded to the scene.

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

Shuffler is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Investigators say they recovered multiple catalytic converters and power tools in the vehicle Shuffler was operating. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Man arrested after standoff in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested following a standoff Monday evening in Carter County, according to authorities. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Massey Street in the Biltmore community around 6:15 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported seeing a man shooting a gun at a neighbor’s home. “When officers […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman drove at man multiple times and knocked him over in Amersham

A woman has been sentenced for multiple offences in Amersham - including driving at a man and knocking him over. On Thursday (October 13), Madeleine Coops, of High Street, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence. In Chiltern Road...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at Bristol intersection

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Bristol, Virginia involving two work trucks Monday morning. According to Officer Connor Marshall of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Old Airport Road around 9:10 a.m. when it traveled through a red light at the […]
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Two dead following Bristol house fire

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
993thex.com

Police Investigating, After Body Of Man Found Near Greeneville Skate Park

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ARDEN, NC
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy