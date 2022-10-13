WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two counts of reckless endangerment, and criminal trespassing.

Sheriff Keith Sexton said workers at the job site observed a man enter the area in a vehicle and take over $1,000 in materials on Tuesday morning. When workers at the site confronted the man, the man then reportedly fled in the vehicle with two passengers inside.

According to Sexton, the vehicle fled the scene in a “very” reckless manner as witnesses tried to follow the vehicle to alert law enforcement of its location. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office eventually stopped the vehicle and Washington County investigators responded to the scene.

Shuffler is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Investigators say they recovered multiple catalytic converters and power tools in the vehicle Shuffler was operating. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active and additional charges are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.