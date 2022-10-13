ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said

I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Station Owner Dies

Chris leaves his wife and young child. leaving behind the stations along with his wife and a young child. A memorial fund has been established to help support the family. Checks can be made out to “Laina DiPaola” with “Chris DePaola Memorial Account” in the memo line and mailed to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly RI 02891.
'Touch-A-Truck' raises money for children in need during holiday season

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The local nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach brought out their biggest trucks for children to meet local heroes while helping out others in need on Sunday. Children were able to touch, climb and honk the horn of trucks and emergency vehicles during the 'Touch-A-Truck'...
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Save Man’s Life After He Collapsed at Colleague’s Wedding

A group of nurses at Brigham and Women’s hospital are sharing their story of heroism after they jumped into action to save a man’s life who’d collapsed at their colleague’s wedding last month. Micaela Deary married Patrick Johnson in a stunning ceremony at the Tirrell Room in Quincy on 9/3!, but at 9pm, things took a very tragic turn. While everyone was on the dance floor, one of the guests collapsed. Nurses Amanda Berger and Laura Hoover immediately begin doing chest compressions while the shocked wedding guests look on. Micaela herself and two of the heroic nurses called into The Getup Crew on Hot 96.9 this morning to tell their story of amazing heroism. For the complete story, scroll below. Story will be updated later this morning.
Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
