FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
WCVB
Taunton girl returns home from school with rope burns, mother says she wasn't notified of injury
TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is searching for answers after her 7-year-old daughter suffered rope burns while at school and she was not notified about the incident. Lauren Williams said her daughter, a second grader at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School, told her that two students wrapped a jump...
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police Department members get selfie with CHiP’s “Ponce”
“CHiP 7 Mary 4 “Ponch” (Erik Estrada) with MPD 30 Chief Perkins and LPD 146 Chief Perkins, Sunday morning at the IACP Chief’s Conference. Keep both wheels on the pavement!”-Middleborough Police Department.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
Radio Ink
Station Owner Dies
Chris leaves his wife and young child. leaving behind the stations along with his wife and a young child. A memorial fund has been established to help support the family. Checks can be made out to “Laina DiPaola” with “Chris DePaola Memorial Account” in the memo line and mailed to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly RI 02891.
Turnto10.com
'Touch-A-Truck' raises money for children in need during holiday season
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The local nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach brought out their biggest trucks for children to meet local heroes while helping out others in need on Sunday. Children were able to touch, climb and honk the horn of trucks and emergency vehicles during the 'Touch-A-Truck'...
Turnto10.com
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Turnto10.com
Local Red Cross volunteer encourages others to step up for natural disaster relief
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — After starting with the American Red Cross earlier this year and recently returning from Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, Jerry Blitefield is encouraging people to do their part and is eager to get back and help. Blitefield, a retired University of Massachusetts -...
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
hot969boston.com
Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Save Man’s Life After He Collapsed at Colleague’s Wedding
A group of nurses at Brigham and Women’s hospital are sharing their story of heroism after they jumped into action to save a man’s life who’d collapsed at their colleague’s wedding last month. Micaela Deary married Patrick Johnson in a stunning ceremony at the Tirrell Room in Quincy on 9/3!, but at 9pm, things took a very tragic turn. While everyone was on the dance floor, one of the guests collapsed. Nurses Amanda Berger and Laura Hoover immediately begin doing chest compressions while the shocked wedding guests look on. Micaela herself and two of the heroic nurses called into The Getup Crew on Hot 96.9 this morning to tell their story of amazing heroism. For the complete story, scroll below. Story will be updated later this morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite being shorthanded, Fall River Police win competition while raising money for Special Olympics
Despite being shorthanded, members of the Fall River Police Department competed well all while raising money for Special Olympics. On Saturday, members of the Department competed in the Mansfield Fire Truck Pull which raised money to support the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The FRPD team was constructed on short notice, and...
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. An officer on his way into the station shortly after midnight heard a loud crash on the Clinton...
