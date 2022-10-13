Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting

It would take 24 of 32 owners to vote to remove him as owner.

NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic . This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners , the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Per the ESPN report, Snyder has used private investigators to look into several NFL team owners and Goodell, the same tactics Snyder allegedly used within his own franchise—the ones used to scare employees seeking accountability for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment allegations levied against the owner and his team. Though the number of owners tracked is unclear, sources told ESPN it’s believed to be at least six.

Snyder is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct in the franchise. The NFL first launched an investigation into the franchise after a July 2020 report by The Washington Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating Snyder, who testified in front of the committee in July ’22.

After new allegations against Snyder emerged during a congressional committee roundtable in February 2022, the NFL appointed Mary Jo White to conduct another investigation, which is still ongoing. As it stands now, 24 of the NFL’s 32 team owners would need to vote to remove Snyder as the Commanders’ owner.

“They can’t f--- with me,” Snyder has said privately, per the ESPN report.

