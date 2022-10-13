Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Why Nu Holdings Stock Was Up Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was surging higher on Monday, up as much as 8% just before noon ET. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock price was still up about 7.2%, trading at $4.41 per share. The fintech is down roughly 53% year to date. The major indexes were all up...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
NASDAQ
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2022 : ELS, SFBS, FBK, MRTN, CFB, SOTK
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $34.47, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $139.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost...
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Investors shrugged off...
NASDAQ
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, TFC, STT, ACI, HAS, SBNY, CBSH, SI, CATC, MBWM, HBCP
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Funds Added To CEG Positions
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 640 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 06/30/2022 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 640 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: BK, BAC, GDOT
Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 3.6%. Bitcoin was increasing 2% to $19,517,...
NASDAQ
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
