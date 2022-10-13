Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Angela Lansbury’s Startling Connection to Charles Manson
Angela Lansbury was known for her iconic roles like in Murder, She Wrote and the animated Beauty and the Beast, but she was also a fierce mother. In fact, the legendary performer's two children were once associated with the Manson Familt, prompting Lansbury to take drastic measures for their safety.
Marvel Delays ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ And More
It sure seemed overly ambitious to release two gigantic Avengers movies in the span of like six months. Who would attempt such a deranged endeavor? If anyone would, it would probably be Marvel. And that was the initial plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both movies would open in 2025. But, alas, it shall not happen after all.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman
Black Adam is a hugely powerful character within the world of DC Comics. He’s super-strong, he’s invulnerable, he’s fast, he can fly, and he can shoot lightning bolts at will. But of course, DC is not lacking in the hugely powerful character department. This is the home of people like Superman and Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. And part of the fun of cinematic universes full of these titanic figures is imagining what would happen if they ever got into a fight. Who would win: Superman or Black Adam? Batman or Superman? Aquaman or the Sahara Desert? (We’re putting our money on the desert. There’s no fish to talk to out there, Aquaman! You’re in trouble!)
RELATED PEOPLE
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
40 Years Ago: Cindy Williams Suddenly Quits ‘Laverne and Shirley’
Cindy Williams’ run on Laverne & Shirley came to a seemingly abrupt end in the fall of 1982, when she left the show two episodes into its eighth season. While viewers at home had seen Williams’ Shirley Feeney marry Walter Meeney in the eighth-season premiere (making her Shirley Feeney Meeney), it was a startling development for one-half of the show’s titular duo to depart so suddenly.
Every Marvel Disney+ Show Ranked, From Worst to Best
In a little over a year and a half, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out eight different seasons of eight different television shows. They also released multiple movies over that same stretch of time. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey," a narrator says as The Rocky Horror Picture Show gets underway. The word "strange" only begins to cover it. In Rocky Horror, a young, seemingly ordinary engaged couple, Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) get stuck with a flat tire and stumble upon a castle. It belongs to Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a mad and gloriously flamboyant scientist who introduces himself as a "sweet transvestite" from Transylvania.
When Don Henley Waged War on the Media With ‘Dirty Laundry’
Following the bitter demise of the Eagles, Don Henley proved he hadn't lost his knack for a pop hook — or one ounce of cantankerousness — with his scathing Top 5 hit "Dirty Laundry." The singer and drummer was apprehensive about being thrust into the spotlight as he...
‘Spirited’ Teaser: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get in the Christmas Spirit
If there is one movie of the last 25 years that has become a certified, universally beloved holiday classic, it is Elf starring Will Ferrell as a man who is raised by Santa, and then ventures out into the human world, only to discover it does not operate on the same rules as the North Pole. Elf was a hit in theaters and has only become more popular since then on home video. So I am not at all surprised that someone convinced Ferrell to make another Christmas movie in order to try to recapture that magic.
Colin Farrell Says His Penguin Series Is ‘So Unusual’
The various TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves‘ The Batman seem kind of stalled; the movie opened last spring, and so far we have yet to see any concrete evidence that any of the announced projects that are supposed to come to HBO Max are actually going to happen. (In the interim, Warner Bros.’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been canceling films and shows left and right, including some from DC, which doesn’t instill you with confidence either.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George R. R. Martin Reveals When ‘House of the Dragon’ Will End
House of the Dragon is crushing. Despite issues with pacing, people are loving it. That’s great because franchise creator George R. R. Martin thinks the show will need four seasons to tell the show’s full story based on his books. If you think about it, fans of Game of Thrones are satisfied, and new people can jump right in. While George R. R. Martin wasn’t exactly thrilled about some of the novel's content getting skipped over, he understands the kinds of constraints the writers are working under. There’s only so much you can do in ten episodes.
Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set
In her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis reveals Bill Murray harassed her with a massage device and screamed at her on set while working together in the '90s. According to Variety via The Times UK and NME, Davis writes in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he allegedly greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0