Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M QB Haynes King ready to go against South Carolina
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King will be ready to go against South Carolina, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. King was beat up in A&M’s 24-20 loss at Alabama on Oct. 8, but he along with the many players on the team benefitted from the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) having an open week.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Ole Miss game to kick at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. The rest of the schedule that day is Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher's South Carolina game week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team had very trying first half of 2022 season
Losing is always trying, especially when expectations are high. That’s the case with the Texas A&M football team. At 3-3, A&M isn’t what anyone envisioned two months ago when the Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the country. This year had the earmarking of being head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first of many 10-win seasons. It still could happen, but the reality is Fisher has matched his previous worst record at the halfway point at A&M. The first came in 2019, leading to an 8-5 season — the first of two eight-win seasons for Fisher at A&M. The other came last year when A&M also was ranked sixth heading into the season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament final, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 8
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 8 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Ngene earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after the senior rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in Madisonville’s 65-23 victory over Waco Robinson. Ngene received 49.5% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 474 of the 958 votes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Eric Casarez leads Texas A&M men's cross country team to victory at Barrios Invitational
Running with just one shoe for much of the race, Texas A&M junior Eric Casarez finished second individually to help the Aggie men’s cross country team win the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Tulane’s Bradley Makuvire won the men’s 8K race...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated's Ella Goodwin commits to Texas A&M
Ella Goodwin, a senior on the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, announced her commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday via Twitter. The senior has been a key contributor for the Lady Tigers for four seasons. As a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, Goodwin was the team's third-leading scorer. Last season, Goodwin and the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Drake helped lead the Yoemen past McGregor as Cameron Yon won 58-21. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 14 of 18 passes. He also rushed for 77 yards and a score on four attempts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri
Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron 58, McGregor 21
MCGREGOR — Cameron’s Trayjen Wilcox returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, and Kardarius Bradley scored on a 7-yard run for a first-quarter lead the Yoemen never relinquished in a 58-21 victory over McGregor on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Braylan Drake completed 14 of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kimberly McAdams, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) CSISD takes great strides to keep our students and staff safe, but it is certainly an ongoing endeavor. Our board recently initiated a new district position, Coordinator of Safety and Risk Management, to continue our focused efforts in this area. We also added two additional Resource Officers, bringing the number on our campuses to nine. Our 2021 bond initiative, approved by the voters, included $2.3M in safety and security upgrades for our facilities. We have robust processes in place, as well as strong partnerships with both the Brazos Sheriff’s Department and CSPD.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's tennis team earns five quarterfinal berths at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned five spots in the quarterfinals — three in singles, two in doubles — on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams of No. 25 Noah Schachter-Trey Hilderbrand and Stefan Storch-Matthis...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fran Duane, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Bryan ISD has been dedicated to student and staff safety for many years. The Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 all had significant projects for school safety. Both in school hardening and in social and emotional learning. All Schools now have a secure safety vestibule and all vestibules have impact resistant window film. There have been improvements in the access control readers and access control for exterior doors. BISD has also increased the number of cameras district wide. An ongoing project includes an upgraded district wide Public Address system, fire alarm system replacements and Stop the Bleed and epipens stored in the AED cabinets. Bryan ISD has a threat assessment team and participates in multiple mental health programs (TCHATT, B-SAFE and Safe and Civil Schools) to work to meet needs before they escalate. Is there more to do? Absolutely. I will continue to advocate for safe schools.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Leo Gonzales, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) More must always be done to keep our children safe. On site resource officers are our best defense for our children. More programs need to be instated so that these officers are seen as safe, stable confidants so that students feel comfortable confiding in them, going to them for advice and letting them know if they see or hear something that might become a threat. The more non-offense related interactions students have with our resource officers, the more opportunities we have to build a strong relationship with law enforcement. This is a relationship that grows in importance as many young people are afraid of encounters with law enforcement. Mutual trust is of the utmost importance and our resource officers are essential in building that bond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alton 'Tiger' Burton, Bryan school district, SMD 5
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Over the last few years I have served on BISD’s Security and Safety Task Force. I know that the district has worked methodically to take steps to ensure the safety of our children, faculty and staff in schools. Several measures have been taken to increase safety. Some include, installing perimeter fencing to reduce outside accessibility onto campus helping to secure perimeters, installing security vestibules at the front entrance of all campuses providing administrators with control over who has access to the interior of the school and lastly, administrators and staff have participated in various trainings and workshops to help evaluate the districts preparedness and provide guidelines on how to handle different emergency situations should they occur. This should be an on-going process, one that is evaluated and assessed regularly. It is of the utmost importance that all children, faculty and staff feel safe when stepping on school grounds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Stasny, Bryan school district, SMD 5
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I sincerely hope so. I can say that we as a board we have made safety a high priority. During my service on the Bryan board, we were one of the first districts to approve and install security vestibules at all of our campuses. Background checks are required for volunteers working with our students. We take seriously the safety and child abuse training required of our staff. I have personally completed the same training as a board member. But, unfortunately, safety measures can sometimes be overridden by a well-intentioned individual. We have already committed to sending a strong message to students as well as staff that side and back doors must not be propped open for any reason.
Comments / 0