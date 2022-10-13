ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Fall fun at annual Bates Pumpkin Fair

Some braved the haunted house, some stuck to the outdoor games, but all had fun at the annual Bates Pumpkin Fair this past weekend at Bates Elementary School. The fair had something for every kid, from face painting to music to silly spooky lawn games ranging from soccer kicks to bowling (those pins really didn’t want to go down). Obligatory bouncy contraptions let kids burn up energy against a colorful foliage background.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Business Buzz: Shake Shack eyeing former Wellesley Square GAP space; Laurel Grove focuses on Wellesley ; Nail salon moves a bit

the popular fast food chain known for its burgers and shakes, appears poised to fill space in the former GAP location (74 Central St.) smack in the middle of Wellesley Square. While plans hadn’t been submitted to the town when we checked, the business has inquired about the steps it needs to take to set up shop.
WELLESLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy