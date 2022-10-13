Read full article on original website
Related
The Unlikely Origin of ‘Saturday Night Live”s ‘Hans and Franz’
On Oct. 17, 1987, Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon debuted their bodybuilding duo Hans and Franz. Even though the characters were ostensibly from Austria, they were born in a far more unlikely place. Carvey and Nealon both joined the SNL lineup in 1986, part of...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey," a narrator says as The Rocky Horror Picture Show gets underway. The word "strange" only begins to cover it. In Rocky Horror, a young, seemingly ordinary engaged couple, Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) get stuck with a flat tire and stumble upon a castle. It belongs to Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a mad and gloriously flamboyant scientist who introduces himself as a "sweet transvestite" from Transylvania.
Every Marvel Disney+ Show Ranked, From Worst to Best
In a little over a year and a half, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out eight different seasons of eight different television shows. They also released multiple movies over that same stretch of time. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo
Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
Queen Uncover ‘Lost’ Freddie Mercury Recording ‘Face It Alone’
Queen have shared a previously unheard song featuring the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury, the English rock band's lead singer who died in 1991. "Face It Alone," released on Thursday (Oct. 13), was recorded during the sessions for the group's 1989 effort, The Miracle. The track, an atmospheric lament that showcases Mercury's powerful voice, appears on a collector's edition of the album that arrives on Nov. 19. The Miracle Sessions, a set of Queen demos, rough cuts and other unreleased tracks from the era, accompanies the reissue.
NFL Awards Amazon Prime Video New ‘Black Friday’ Game in 2023
After gaining rights to “Thursday Night Football,” Amazon Prime is getting a crack at a game on Friday. The live-streaming giant will launch a new “Black Friday” broadcast in 2023, broadcasting a new game on the day after Thanksgiving. The move will add more NFL football to a period that opens the nation’s critical holiday shopping season and expand the NFL beyond its usual annual Thanksgiving roosts on NBC, CBS and Fox. More to come… More from Variety'The Rings of Power': The Entire 'Lord of the Rings' Series Is Available to Stream OnlineAmazon Prime Video France Scores Deals With Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures for Premium Series, New Movies (EXCLUSIVE)Amazon's Big Latin American World Cup Play, 'El Presidente: The Corruption Game,' Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) Best of VarietyThe Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2022: From 'House of the Dragon' to 'Euphoria'Constance Wu Gets Candid in Revealing New Memoir 'Making a Scene'What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0