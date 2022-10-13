After gaining rights to “Thursday Night Football,” Amazon Prime is getting a crack at a game on Friday. The live-streaming giant will launch a new “Black Friday” broadcast in 2023, broadcasting a new game on the day after Thanksgiving. The move will add more NFL football to a period that opens the nation’s critical holiday shopping season and expand the NFL beyond its usual annual Thanksgiving roosts on NBC, CBS and Fox. More to come… More from Variety'The Rings of Power': The Entire 'Lord of the Rings' Series Is Available to Stream OnlineAmazon Prime Video France Scores Deals With Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures for Premium Series, New Movies (EXCLUSIVE)Amazon's Big Latin American World Cup Play, 'El Presidente: The Corruption Game,' Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) Best of VarietyThe Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2022: From 'House of the Dragon' to 'Euphoria'Constance Wu Gets Candid in Revealing New Memoir 'Making a Scene'What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022

25 MINUTES AGO