The various TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves‘ The Batman seem kind of stalled; the movie opened last spring, and so far we have yet to see any concrete evidence that any of the announced projects that are supposed to come to HBO Max are actually going to happen. (In the interim, Warner Bros.’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been canceling films and shows left and right, including some from DC, which doesn’t instill you with confidence either.)

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO