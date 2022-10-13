Read full article on original website
The Best Theaters to See the New Black Adam in the Yakima Valley
It's no secret we're huge moviegoers, especially with the amazing theaters in the Yakima Valley. Now Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson has a new movie as he becomes DC comics' next big villain Black Adam! This movie promises to be action-packed and loaded with edge-of-seat storytelling. Of course, you'll wanna see...
Colin Farrell Says His Penguin Series Is ‘So Unusual’
The various TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves‘ The Batman seem kind of stalled; the movie opened last spring, and so far we have yet to see any concrete evidence that any of the announced projects that are supposed to come to HBO Max are actually going to happen. (In the interim, Warner Bros.’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been canceling films and shows left and right, including some from DC, which doesn’t instill you with confidence either.)
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
The Unlikely Origin of ‘Saturday Night Live”s ‘Hans and Franz’
On Oct. 17, 1987, Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon debuted their bodybuilding duo Hans and Franz. Even though the characters were ostensibly from Austria, they were born in a far more unlikely place. Carvey and Nealon both joined the SNL lineup in 1986, part of...
Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month
As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions. Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called...
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Actors Who Died in 2022
For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
