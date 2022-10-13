ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

By Monica Nakashima
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTWbE_0iXyQU9a00

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still living in the area, but all attempts by local authorities to locate them have failed.

2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says

No evidence of foul play or trauma has been observed at this time but a cause of death has yet to be decided pending an autopsy. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

If you have any information, contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Walker County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday. According to WCSO, a hit-and-run accident occurred near the 6000 block of Cordova-Gorgas Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle reportedly struck an electrical pole, damaging […]
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot

HOOVER, Ala. — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer. Officials said the initial shots fired on the interstate are a road rage incident. Charges will be determined by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. ----- A suspect is...
HOOVER, AL
alreporter.com

65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Argument at food truck leads to deadly double shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police is investigating a double homicide. This happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Third Avenue North. When officers arrived they found an adult man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced that man dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot by Homewood Police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area. Upon arrival, […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy