ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax relief being mailed to New Yorkers

By Pat Giblin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lLTN_0iXyPdBS00

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it has started to mail additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. Most of the checks will arrive by the end of October.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Tax Department is issuing $475 million in additional New York State child and earned income tax payments to about 1.8 million people. The checks will be automatically mailed to those who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, or both, on their 2021 state tax returns. No action is required by taxpayers.

“We’re delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who’ve been feeling the pinch of inflation,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “The average payment is about $270 for each recipient, which will help address rising costs associated with the pandemic and inflation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
INCOME TAX
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul announces funding to enhance workforce

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State's $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State's workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.
ALBANY, NY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
INCOME TAX
WKTV

Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles over the last year, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that targets illegal “chop shops” across the Empire State. Hochul signed the bill on October 17, 2022, imposing restrictions on vehicle dismantlers on purchasing, selling, and having catalytic converters. The parts are […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Preventing PFAS water contamination

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap, the federal government said it’s committed to establishing a national primary drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS—contaminates that may cause health problems. “A proposed rule for those drinking water utility standards for PFOA and PFOS is expected any day,” said Melanie Benesh of the Environmental Working Group. Once […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

New York state sending out $475 million in tax relief checks

New York state is mailing out around $475 million this week. About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving tax relief checks. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks are people who have filed in 2021 for the Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York State Earned Income Tax Credit.
INCOME TAX
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy