Gary Kasper
Age 63 of Spring Lake Park, passed away October 13th in Duluth. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 6 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A Memorial Service for Gary Kasper will be held Wednesday, October 19th at 6:15 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Kevin Robert Sweeter
Age 60 of Rogers, passed away October 4th. Funeral Services for Kevin Sweeter will be held Sunday, October 23rd at noon, with visitation beginning at 10 AM, at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be held Tuesday, October 25th at 11:30 AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements with The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Annual FFA Corn Drive Today (Monday) in Buffalo
Members of the Buffalo chapter of the Future Farmers of America will participate in the annual corn drive today (Monday). Students will be seeking donations of corn from area farmers, and monetary donations from businesses. Proceeds from the corn drive will go to Camp True Friends (formerly Camp Courage) and to support the FFA chapter activities.
Cardinal Cut In’s, Coach Walter – Week 6
The Annandale Cardinals got a big boost defeating Holy Family 43-7 on October 7th. Our Jeremy Wheeler sits down for his weekly conversation with Cards Head Coach Matt Walter to talk about the win, and the upcoming game against Princeton. Cardinal Cut In’s are brought to you by…Lake Central Bank,...
Cardinal Cut In’s Offensive Player of the Week, Ethan Olson
Annandale Senior RT Ethan Olson is making the most of his senior year helping to anchor the Cards offensive line on the right side. Ethan has been instrumental in the Cards improvement throughout the season, and aiding in Annandale’s 43-7 week 6 victory over Holy Family. Cardinal Cut In’s...
Cardinal Cut In’s, Defensive Player of the Week – Evan Norgren
Annandale Senior LB Evan Norgren continues to have a solid season. In a week 6 victory over Holy Family, he added 5 tackles and helped the Cards starting defense shut out the Fire. Holy Family’s only points of the game came late in the 4th quarter against Annandale’s JV squad.
Culvert Replacement Project on Wright County Road 107 Scheduled to Begin Today
The Wright County Highway Department reminds motorists that beginning today (Monday), a section of County Road 107 will be closed for a culvert replacement project. The location is just west of County Highway 8 on County Road 107 in Marysville Township. Officials say the closure is expected to last one-week,...
