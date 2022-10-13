ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 6

Penny
4d ago

everybody,everywhere should have some form of pertection on them at all times....u never know where that wac-a-do is waiting to pounce

Reply
4
Karen Chadburn
3d ago

I'm not sure why, at this point in time, with the money those college parents dole out for Bates there are not cameras all around that campus. The former mayor of Lewiston clearly didn't think things through when he welcomed all with open arms, all who have made an already not great city much much worse. I imagine the French Americans of former "little canada" are real impressed to see what's happened to their heritage/culture in the area. hard to believe the damage done to the twin cities in the past 5 to 10 years and the official liberal fools who not only welcome it but allow it!! But hey we'll burn down a few buildings make parking and dress up a couple parks in the worst areas just to make it look good. what a joke. I'd be furious if I were a Bates parent! All that $$$ and their kids are surrounded by drug dealers and violence there should've been cameras years ago 😒 and they may think about changing certain campus rules that allow within reason a student to carry protection!

Reply
3
the guy next door
3d ago

The fact that the media will report as much detail, such as shoes and sweatshirt they were wearing. They also point out the color of hair and the fact he had a beard, but not a mention of the easiest identifier such as complexion. This is what you get when wokeness takes precedent over actual violent crime.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston

The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shootings are increasing in Maine

MAINE, USA — For the 11th time in 2022, the Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating a police shooting. According to police, the most recent incident happened late Thursday evening in the town of Mexico. Chief Roy Hodsdon with Mexico police said officers were confronted by an...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy