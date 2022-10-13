Read full article on original website
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver sets new production record in Q3, expects even stronger fourth quarter
The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
kitco.com
Fortitude produces 9,500 oz of gold in Q3, maintains its 2022 outlook
The company said that through the first three quarters of 2022, its preliminary production numbers total 30,355 gold...
kitco.com
B2Gold reaffirms its 2022 guidance despite decline in Q3 production
The company said that the Fekola gold mine in Mali produced 129,933 ounces in Q3 2022, lower than...
kitco.com
Sandvik quarter aided by order for battery-electric mining equipment
Sandvik stayed ahead of inflation in Q3, announcing a 30% profit jump in Q3 compared to the quarter before it. The mining equipment manufacturer released its interim financial quarterlies today. Free operating cash flow jumped. The company swung from negative -49 million Swedish kronor in Q2 to 3.634 billion (US$330...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining begins construction of the Lafigue gold project
The company said that the DFS confirms Lafigue's potential to become a cornerstone asset for Endeavour, adding it...
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
kitco.com
India's 2022-23 sugar output seen up 2%, exports at 9 mln tonnes
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on Oct. 1, a leading industry body said on Monday, up 2% from the previous season. India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter...
kitco.com
Rio Tinto says Argentinian lithium starter plant to market entry in 2024
Rio Tinto said today that its Rincon lithium project in Argentina is advancing. The number-two diversfied miner by market capitalization announced its third quarter production results today. The company's Pilbara operations produced 84.3 million tonnes (100% basis) in the third quarter, 1% higher than the third quarter of 2021, and...
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
kitco.com
Streamers shine in rising rate environment
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance has wreaked havoc on financial markets, but there is one sector that sees new potential for growth. Precious metals streaming companies are in a unique position to fill a capital requirement needs as market liquidity dries up, according to Peter Behnke, manager of corporate development and investor relations at Gold Royalty.
kitco.com
Futures firmly up as J&J results boost earnings optimism
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, with strong quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson lifting hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe markets worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) rose 1.5% in premarket trading after...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
kitco.com
Gold, silver see solid gains as USDX suffers sharp losses
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher at midday Monday, supported by a strong daily pullback in the U.S. dollar index and by U.S. Treasury yields falling a bit. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $19.60 at $1,668.50 and December silver was up $0.614 at $18.685.
kitco.com
Wall St futures higher with focus on earnings
Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, after a roller-coaster week, as investors focused on the third-quarter earnings season to assess the impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit. Major megacap growth stocks like Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Meta Platforms Inc (META.O),...
kitco.com
Investors 'scream capitulation' as cash levels rise to 21-year highs - BofA's survey
(Kitco News) Investors' cash levels are now at more than two-decade highs as bearish sentiment reaches maximum levels and markets "scream capitulation," according to the latest global fund manager survey (FMS) conducted by Bank of America Corp. (BofA). Cash levels in October surged to the highest level since April 2001,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 17 chart alert - Back in a sideways trading range
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday. Back to the sideways grind the market goes. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither have a decided edge. That suggests more choppy and sideways trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by...
kitco.com
Bitcoin climbs above $19,500 after the U.K. reverses course on tax cuts
As a result of improving conditions, the major stock market indices managed to recoup their Friday losses, with...
