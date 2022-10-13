ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Armless farmer who became YouTube star dies of aneurysm aged 52 while being treated for cancer: Ohio native learned how to drive a tractor, shoot a gun and feed animals - all without any upper limbs

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUrWG_0iXyOFW900
Thomas Andrew 'Andy' Detwiler, of Urbana, near Columbus, died on September 21 after suffering an aneurysm after he contracted pneumonia

An armless farmer from Ohio who became a YouTube star for driving machinery with his feet has passed away aged 52 from an aneurysm.

Thomas Andrew 'Andy' Detwiler, of Urbana, near Columbus, died on September 21 after suffering an aneurysm after he contracted pneumonia. He was also being treated for esophageal cancer.

His wife Corkey said in an emotional farewell video that she noticed Andy had started 'breathing funny' the day before he passed away.

The following day the couple headed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and had low sugar levels.

After medical staff were able to level it out, he said he started feeling better, according to Corkey - but then sat up straight and gasped in pain.

'He couldn't catch his breath, he was looking at me terrified,' Corkey said in the video. 'He couldn't speak.'

They would have to intubate him and had plans to send him to a hospital in Springfield, but he 'crashed' before they could load him up in the ambulance.

'He died in Urbana,' Corkey said, her voice thick with emotion. Despite Detwiler's missing arms - which were lost in a childhood farming accident - he didn't let his disabilities stop him.

The farmer, who had a large following on YouTube, inspired thousands by learning to shoot a gun, drive a tractor and feed animals all without arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx4gy_0iXyOFW900
The YouTube star and farmer shared many videos with his 130,000 followers, including a shot of him driving a tractor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLKVe_0iXyOFW900
After losing his arms in a farming incident when he was two, the farmer learned to using his feet and legs to maneuver through life, including learning how to drive, feed animals, and shoot a gun 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWkOE_0iXyOFW900
In addition to the aneurysm, he was being treated for esophageal cancer and shared updates on his YouTube page 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViCc6_0iXyOFW900
Despite his health struggles, Andy was able to smile through the pain 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPBtB_0iXyOFW900
Andy lost his arms after he fell into a grain auger, which amputated his arms. He fought for his life for five weeks in the hospital 

Andy lost his arms on July 18, 1972, when he was two. His grandfather, Bick Detwiler, was operating a grain auger and would periodically reach back to the auger to test the wheat for moisture.

The farmer, who had been nearby watching, decided to mimic his grandfather and when he went to stick his hand into the auger, he fell into the spiral-shaped drill.

By the time his grandfather was able to pull him out, Andy's arms had been amputated.

After five long weeks in the hospital, the young boy survived, eventually growing up and having his own daughter, Kylie, who was often seen in his YouTube videos.

His mother, Patricia, once recalled the moment she knew the young Andy would be okay without his arms was when he covered himself with a blanket by using his toes to grip the fabric, flicking it up to cover himself.

'It landed perfectly on him,' she said in a 2019 YouTube video. 'From that moment on, I knew he'd be okay.'

Andy stuck to the family business and would run his own 300-acre section of corn and soybean fields.

He would also learned how to build his own farm equipment, loosen screws, paint antique farm equipment, operate a snow plow, and more - all of which he did while filming for his channel.

In his childhood, a local paper even did a spotlight article on him, showing him taking a test by holding a clipboard in one foot and a writing utensil in the other.

'The blue-eyed youngster with the mischievous grin leads an active, happy life with the support of understanding parents who refuse to coddle him,' the Spring News-Sun wrote when he was 7.

'Growing up, there wasn't anybody that could teach me anything because nobody knew anybody that was like me,' he said in a YouTube video. 'I pretty much taught myself everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSYBd_0iXyOFW900
The family shared a smiling snap of all of three them as they drove to an unknown location 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLlPJ_0iXyOFW900
Corkey and Andy married in 1996, after they dated for four years (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFWqw_0iXyOFW900
Andy with his daughter Kylie, who oftentimes appeared in his YouTube videos 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44I0kg_0iXyOFW900
Andy and Corkey started dating in 1992 and appeared in several photos and YouTube videos over the years 

The farmer inspired many, including other farm families suffering through cancer.

'Andy, I've had my daughter watch your videos. She's been fighting cancer and has many struggles. I've told her she can overcome anything if she puts her mind to it,' on viewer wrote on one of his videos.

Andy's family will not being holding a traditional funeral for him, as he did not want to laid up in a funeral home, according to his wife.

'Andy and I had talked about different things about when he died. No funeral homes no hearse, anything like that,' Corkey said in the farewell video.

Although they are still deciding where to have it, they are considering hosting it at the family farm, which they've owned since 1904.

'I just want to have it at the farm,' Corkey said. 'That's where he went was every day, that's what he loved.'

Corkey and Andy met in 1992 after he showed up at her doorstep at 2am and shouted from the front porch that he wanted to date her. They would marry four years later.

He started making videos in 2018 in hopes of making a few extra pennies. His following would later grow to 130,000 and he reportedly read every comment.

They also thanked all of Andy's YouTube fans for the 'outpouring of support.'

'We can't thank you enough,' the family said in a goodbye video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fh7lV_0iXyOFW900
The farmer even ate with his fork, showing off how he ate his loaded baked potato by pinching his fork between his toes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezOPP_0iXyOFW900
Andy with his parents and brothers around a dinner table near Christmas time 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F28oh_0iXyOFW900
Andy is pictured driving a golf cart whiling wheeling around family members 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2nrt_0iXyOFW900
Andy didn't let his disability get in the way of living a satisfying and happy life 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zEX0_0iXyOFW900
He was often seen in his photos smiling and enjoy every moment of his short life 

Comments / 10

Enid
3d ago

This is so Sad....What a Lovely Guy....So sorry that he died so young.....He was an inspiration to All of Us....RIP.🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

Reply
5
Brassy
3d ago

God love him. I worked at TSC and he was a frequent shopper. He was a great fellow and I was blown away at the things this man could do and his positive attitude. God Speed my friend.

Reply
3
Cynthia G.
4d ago

What a shame! Prayers for his family. Such an amazing person will be missed.

Reply
7
Related
13abc.com

GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
DAYTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person died and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville

Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 48, dies after ATV crashes into tree in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Saturday night in the village of Prospect in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers went to the 200 block of South Main Street after hearing an all terrain vehicle crashed a little before 9:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found […]
PROSPECT, OH
countynewsonline.org

Injury Farming Accident

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

658K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy