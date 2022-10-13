ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newair is recalling thousands of its Magic Chef Air Fryers, saying they can overheat and cause a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The recalled air fryers were sold in both black and white under the following model numbers: MCAF56DB and MCAF56DW.

The product measures about 13 by 15 by 14 inches. Magic Chef is printed on the top and the model number is on the bottom.

Roughly 11,750 air fryers were sold online nationwide at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Wayfair and on the company’s website.

Those who purchased one of the recalled air fryers should immediately stop using it and follow the instructions online to receive a $50 store credit.

No injuries were reported.

