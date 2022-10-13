ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s.

Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on Thursday, announcing that investigators believe they have made a significant development in the case.

“What I would like to announce today… We believe we have identified the vehicle that was seen in that video at the [McDonald’s] drive-thru, and we have a person of interest identified in the case as well,” Yanes said.

The detective told ValleyCentral that authorities are working with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to “build up the case to, hopefully, present it for indictment.” Police spoke with the man previously, the detective said, but he was not considered a person of interest until the past year.

Charges have not been filed and the identity of the person of interest has not been made public, nor is he in custody, Yanes said.

Nahomi Rodriguez was reported missing on July 17, 2016. On April 6, 2017, nearly a year later, a farmer discovered her remains in an irrigation ditch outside of rural Rio Hondo and alerted authorities.

A look back

Rodriguez went to work at the McDonald’s on Business 77 and Morgan Boulevard in Harlingen on July 16, 2016, working overnight into the following day.

During her shift, she left at approximately 2 a.m. in a small light-colored SUV. This was the last time she was seen alive.

Surveillance footage at the drive-thru window captured an interaction between her and a man in an SUV earlier during her shift. She handed the man a drink and then fist-bumped him, Yanes said.

Police believe that this was the same SUV she was last seen entering.

ValleyCentral’s Adam Cardona spoke with Enedina Sanchez, Naomi Rodriguez’s aunt, who said they looked tirelessly for the teen for many months she was missing.

“We went through many, many weeks of sleepless nights,” Sanchez said. “Countless hours searching the fields, searching the streets, searching trash cans, searching every old building we could think of. Every single car that looked like the suspect’s car, we would follow it to make sure she wasn’t in there.”

On April 6, 2017, a farmer discovered Rodriguez’s remains in a rural area, in a canal bank next to a field. Yanes said her remains were not found buried, but “dredging up the canal.”

Yanes told ValleyCentral that a forensic exam was conducted on her remains, but authorities are not able to disclose a potential cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

The investigation

The detective said the latest development was a result of tips from the community, and through the police’s investigation.

“Since the day this happened, the community has responded very well, by calling in over all these years,” Yanes said. “The information, or what the community believes to be information or tips, have been provided pretty constantly.”

The investigation consisted of forensic exams, court orders for phone records and search warrants, but Yanes said that most of the work has been through the interviewing process.

“I would say the majority of the work that has been a lot of actually going around knocking on doors and talking to people,” he said.

Yanes said that by speaking with family and friends, they were able to learn what kind of person Rodriguez was.

“She was a sweet girl,” he said. “She was basically working a job that she could just to help sustain herself, you know. She wasn’t a troublemaker or problem kid or nothing like that.”

Sanchez described Rodriguez in a similar fashion.

“She was very outgoing,” Sanchez said. “She was a hard worker. She had up to two jobs, going to school. She was determined to go somewhere with her life.”

Although the case remains unsolved six years later, police do not consider it a cold case.

“There hasn’t been a period of inactivity on this because there has constant feedback from the community,” Yanes said.

(‘Justice for Nahomi Rodriguez’ Facebook page)

“For the community I would say it appears that the Nahomi Rodriguez case has never settled down, it’s always been fresh in their mind,” he said.

The Harlingen Police Department and the Texas Rangers have led the investigation, with assistance from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. As the case remains active, those with information are asked to contact authorites.

“Even though we feel absolutely confident that we have identified the suspect, and identified the vehicle, I would still urge the community to come forward with any information they may know,” Yanes said.

Sanchez said she feels the investigation is nearing an end, but she still asks for the community’s assistance.

“Please, if you know the truth, share it so we can finalize this nightmare,” Sanchez said. “We want it to end, to give her the peace that she needs.”

To reach the Harlingen Crime Stoppers, call (956) 425-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Shot, Killed By Older Sister

An Edinburg woman will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the shooting death of her younger brother. Police were called late Saturday night to an apartment on the 1600 block of Tampa Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old woman was handling a handgun and accidentally shot and killed...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday. On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan. CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in […]
MISSION, TX
KLST/KSAN

