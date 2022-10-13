ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign

By Erin Robinson
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization.

The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven Jones and Tom Fuchs who don’t think the organization is heading in the right direction.

“We’re getting through these events, and we’re prospering thanks to the Spokane community, and there’s no recognition for that it just seemed strange,” said Tom Fuchs. He was on the Bloomsday board for seven years before stepping down.

“This unexpected news, accompanied by the resignation of two key Board members including our chief legal counsel, were significant factors leading to my departure,” Neill said in a statement. “It was an honor to serve as the Race Director for what I consider to be the best race in America. I have no other plans or new employment as it was my intention to continue to lead this race and Jr. Bloomsday for many years to come.”

“They tried to offer him a position with less responsibility, after being race director, it would be a very difficult thing to accept,” Jones said.

Meantime, Jones and Fuchs said they could not continue in their roles because they felt the organization was not running as it should. Jones has been with the organization since 1979 and Fuchs has been involved since 2004.

“I really don’t know what their plans are, if they’re going to re-focus on things — I don’t know,” Jones added of the current board.

4 News Now reached out to Bloomsday for an interview and received a statement from Lilac Bloomsday Association President Dori Whitford.

“ We have been busy preparing for Bloomsday 2023. Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity, we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs. More details will follow.”

Whitford would not provide details or specifics on the sudden decision to re-assign Neill, saying employment issues are not discussed.

