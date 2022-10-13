ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Lisa Ann Walter Is The MVP Of This Week’s “Abbott Elementary” Episode

By Sammy Approved
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewkAz_0iXyLSi900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUxNq_0iXyLSi900

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty


This week’s episode of “Abbott Elementary” is dedicated to Lisa Ann Walter, who nails her role as Melissa Schemmenti. Fans caught a closer look inside Melissa’s personal life in the latest episode where she invites Janine over to teach her few things in the kitchen. Now, fans are discovering how key Walter is to the
cast and appreciating some of her past works.

On Season 2 Episode 4, Gregory discovers that the kids actually enjoy spending supposed “disciplinary” time with Principal Ava after sending a disruptive student to the Principal’s office. This moment is the inspiration behind the title of this week’s episode, but the real meat of the show this week stemmed from Melissa’s invite to Janine. While the Abbott teachers were taking their lunch break, Melissa noticed Janine making a “prison meal” with ramen noodles and peanut butter. Melissa then extended an invite over to her house to teach her how to make an affordable and delicious meal.

Naturally, Janine obliged and Jacob invited himself over. These two couldn’t just settle with Melissa’s kind gesture and invitation into her home. Instead, they decided that they would attempt to fix her relationship with her sister Kristin (Lauren Weedman), who we met for the first time in the last episode.

It was fun for fans to see a more vulnerable side to Walter’s character, who’s a headstrong, independent, and fierce Italian second grade teacher. We saw her open up about becoming the primary caretaker for her Nana when she got sick, and even revealing how angry she was with her sister for leaving the family high and dry.

The scene at the end where Melissa is downing red wine and reminiscing on the “good” times with her sister.

Fans are discovering Walter’s knack for acting. The Silver Spring, Maryland born actress and producer is best known for her work in the 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Shall We Dance” and now, ABC’s beloved comedy “Abbott Elementary.”

Fans believe this week’s episode lends a nod to her role in “The Parent Trap.”

In the 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Walter plays Chessy, who is Nick Parker’s beloved housekeeper. Her supporting role in the movie left a permanent imprint on the minds of “The Parent Trap” fans.

Aside from Melissa completely dominating this week’s episode, here are a few other “Abbott Elementary” moments and fan reactions we loved  this week:

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Halloween Ends’ Is Such a Disappointing Franchise Finale

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
TheDailyBeast

A Former Academy Exec on Why the Oscars Might Be Doomed

After serving as executive director of the Academy for over 20 years, Bruce Davis has penned the definitive history of the Academy Awards, from their awkward inception to the present. Davis was granted unprecedented access to the Academy archives for this compelling read about the way the Oscars work. Here, in the epilogue to his book The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, he writes about the future of the Academy Awards.On May 11, 1977, exactly fifty years after its Organizational Banquet, the Academy returned to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy