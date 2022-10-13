Meet the man who drew your childhood. If you grew up in the 80s, you are probably already familiar with the work of Guy Gilchrist. During his career, he has set his hand to some of your most beloved and iconic cartoon characters, including the Muppet Babies, Teenage Mutant Turtles, Looney Tunes, Sesame Street, Pink Panther, Tom & Jerry, and more. Gilchrist is best known as Jim Henson's cartoonist and creator of the internationally distributed comic strips, the "Muppets" daily comic strip (printed worldwide from 1981 to 1986) and the "Nancy" for 22 years.

