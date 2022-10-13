Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
Make Yummy, Mummy Pretzels with Mike & Jordan
Mike Prangley and Jordan Wilkerson share a spooky, scrumptious treat. This is one the kids and your company will be sure to love this Halloween season.
First Coast News
Guy Gilchrist Brings Our Childhood Back to Life (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Meet the man who drew your childhood. If you grew up in the 80s, you are probably already familiar with the work of Guy Gilchrist. During his career, he has set his hand to some of your most beloved and iconic cartoon characters, including the Muppet Babies, Teenage Mutant Turtles, Looney Tunes, Sesame Street, Pink Panther, Tom & Jerry, and more. Gilchrist is best known as Jim Henson's cartoonist and creator of the internationally distributed comic strips, the "Muppets" daily comic strip (printed worldwide from 1981 to 1986) and the "Nancy" for 22 years.
First Coast News
Beauty products for menopausal skin (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
By 2025, more than 1 billion women in the world will be experiencing Menopause. In honor of World Menopause Day, science-backed skincare brand No7 is partnering with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park to educate women on unexpected skincare changes during Menopause. Visit @teawithmd on social media for more skincare tips and tricks, and visit your local Walgreens to learn more about No7.
Comments / 0