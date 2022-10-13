Read full article on original website
parentherald.com
Bismarck Mom Educates Others About Dangers of RSV After Baby Daughter Falls Victim to Virus
Cold and flu season is again here, and parents are starting to worry about their small kids, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under the age of one. Mild symptoms may include sneezing, coughing, and...
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
Spooky Saturday: The Haunted Fort
MANDAN, N.D. — Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. The Haunted Fort has evolved into the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s largest event, with over 8,000 people turning out every year to be terrorized. Two of KX News reporters try to make through the fort without being scared… […]
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan seeks volunteers
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a few good volunteers to help fill open position on various boards. Applications are being accepted for spots on nine boards or committees. Among the open positions are working with the Airport Authority, the Community Beautification Committee, and the Visitors Committee. Members of the business community and residents are invited to apply by Monday, October 31 and, for the first time, can apply online here.
KFYR-TV
Youth fall festival held in Mandan Saturday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Youth are considered by many to be the future, so the city of Mandan has re-instated its Youth Engagement Initiative Commission. The new program’s goal is to help get youth immersed in their community. Live music, frozen ice cream, food trucks, and fun activities were...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
KFYR-TV
Mandan police looking for runaway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
KFYR-TV
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Fire Department said firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. A mobile home was on fire. Two people were treated for...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) 10/13/2022 1:15 p.m. - A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.
Mandan Man Charged With Murder-Intentional. What’s That?
Bismarck parking lot shooting adds intrigue.
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple involved in car crash
A couple of weeks ago, while making his rounds near Almont he saw a couple crash their car.
“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
Fatal rollover crash reported in McLean County
PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) –A 24-year-old New Town man was killed in a rollover crash occurring 17 miles South of Parshall on October 16. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 1804 when his vehicle failed to complete a curve, entered a ditch, and rolled. The driver was ejected […]
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department warns of court subpoena scam
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has reported that scam calls using their name have once again come to the area. According to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Department, multiple individuals have received calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the department and referencing federal court subpoenas. […]
Must See Magnificent Mansion On Hawktree In Bismarck
I came across a ridiculously stunning property online of a 2 million dollar plus mansion on Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck, North Dakota. According to Zillow North Dakota, this is the MOST expensive home currently for sale in Bismarck. It lies on hole #14 on the nicest golf course in the entire city and you could argue one of the nicest in the entire state.
Mandan man arrested for Bismarck parking lot murder
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 27-year-old Benjamin Williams of Mandan has been arrested for the October 4 murder of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a vehicle outside of the apartments in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck. According to the Bismarck Police Department, investigative leads identified Benjamin Williams as a person of interest in […]
valleynewslive.com
New facility enables year-round lineworker training in North Dakota
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) and Bismarck State College (BSC) marked the grand opening of a new lineworker training facility in Mandan. The more than 26,000 square-foot facility includes an indoor training area with 44-foot ceiling clearance to enable year-round...
Business Beat: Leela and Lavender celebrates its fourth anniversary in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leela and Lavender are celebrating its fourth anniversary in the Capitol City. To celebrate, the store is giving their customers many opportunities to win a range of different prizes along with serving some drinks and snacks.The store first began in Fargo. Now, there are 6 stores across North Dakota and Minnesota.Leela […]
KFYR-TV
Morton County will hold special meeting to further discuss Gabrielle Goter’s termination appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Morton County Commissioners are still deciding whether to reinstate Gabrielle’s Goter to her position as Assistant States Attorney. Gabrielle Goter is fighting to get her job back. “I am here to grieve the termination of my employment,” said Goter. Goter was placed on leave and eventually...
