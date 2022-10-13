ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWklq_0iXyGa8y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRa2G_0iXyGa8y00

Source: Getty


We’ve all seen photos before and wondered what the backstory was behind them. This is especially true when the photos contain beloved icons. There aren’t too many photos on file of legendary rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.
together. We now have a wild story from a very unexpected source on the last photo that we are lucky to have of the two heavyweights in the same vicinity before they began feuding.

Earlier this week (October 11), on “The Late Late Show with James Corden ,” actor/comedian Marlon Wayans shared how he ended up in the legendary picture and the last time he seen both Pac and Biggie.

“I had just did Above The Rim with 2Pac and 2Pac did a movie Juice with my best friend Omar Epps and Pac was performing at Glam Slam which was Prince’s old club downtown,” Wayans said. “And Biggie was performing that night, and that night I met Biggie and Pac and they shared the stage and it was really cool, hanging out, smoking weed together, it was a great night, and then a couple years after that they started beefing.”

These kind of linkups between celebrities aren’t uncommon at all. The shocking part of it all came after. Wayans continued, “So I seen Biggie at the Vibe Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo I’m proud of you guys you know you’re family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends,’ and he gave us dap or whatever and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later I heard pop pop pop, Biggie gets shot.”

James Corden and his audience were equally shocked to hear of this occurrence. The shock would only become bigger when Wayans added another piece to the story.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I see 2Pac in Vegas at the Luxor and it’s the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before, went and gave him a hug, said I love you brother good seeing you. Me and Omar got in a cab, Pac had all those people around him. He got in his BMW and was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. Pop pop pop, twenty minutes later he was shot.”

Insanity right? Twitter felt the same way as users quickly shared their thoughts on what Wayans just had divulged.

Slide in the comments and share your thoughts on Marlon’s wild story!

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Roy Wood Jr. on Trevor Noah’s Exit and Why He ‘Can’t Say No’ to Hosting ‘The Daily Show’

When Trevor Noah announced he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show, he cited a conversation with comedian Roy Wood Jr. as part of what made him decide it was time to move on.In his return to The Last Laugh podcast, the longtime Daily Show correspondent, who started the same day as Noah, talks about this huge moment of transition for the show and addresses the speculation that he is on the short list to take over as host. Wood also opens up about how Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel special lit a fire under him to put out...
The Independent

Kanye West called out by Chris Cuomo over antisemitic conspiracy theories

Kanye West has now claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.In the past week, the 45-year-old rapper has been widely condemned for making a number of controversial comments on social media and in interviews.On Monday (17 October), during an interview with News Nation’s Chris Cuomo, Ye addressed his plan to purchase right-wing social media network Parler.When Cuomo asked Ye whether the antisemitic comments that he made violated Parler’s community guidelines, the Donda rapper responded: “I don’t like the term ‘antisemitic’.“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes...
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy